Howl-o-ween Pet Costume Contest at Old Mill District on Halloween

(Photos courtesy of HSCO)

The Humane Society of Central Oregon (HSCO) is inviting companion animals to enjoy the ghastly delights of Halloween. Unleash your creativity and “trick”-out your four-legged friend in a costume. The Howl-o-ween Pet Costume contest will be Thursday, October 31 at 5:30pm at the Old Mill District Center Plaza by the walking bridge (545 SW Powerhouse Drive in Bend).

HSCO will be handing out treats for pets during the Old Mill District Halloween event from 4-7pm.

Unleash your imagination and create or buy a costume for any companion animal. Contest is open to all species. Dress up your bearded dragon or Guinea Pig and surprise the local celebrity judges. There is no entry fee, but donations graciously accepted. Prizes include $100, $75 and $50 Old Mill District gift cards and more to the top entries.

Pet costume contest will begin at 5:30pm. Arrive early and register between 4-5:15pm at the HSCO booth. Make sure pet costume is comfortable and the animal can move freely and see. Ensure that temperature sensitive animals are kept warm.

oldmilldistrict.com/blog/things-to-do/halloween-in-the-old-mill-district • 541-382-3537