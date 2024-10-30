RE/MAX Key Properties presents Thresholds, a new art exhibition by award-winning oil painter Jacob J. Norris, debuting at the RE/MAX Art Gallery. The opening premiere will be held during Bend’s First Friday Gallery Hop on November 1, from 5-8pm, at 42 NW Greenwood Avenue, Bend. Hosted by Ricky Baker and Ann Gurley, the event promises an evening immersed in vibrant artistry.

Thresholds captures the essence of change, reflecting the passage of time through days, months, and seasons in original oil paintings. Framed by Jacob’s father, Walter Norris, these works embody the depth of transition and appreciation for fleeting moments. Each piece invites viewers to experience these “thresholds” of nature and life, marking Jacob’s insightful perspective on life’s changing landscapes.

Artist Statement

To tread, to hold. To chase light, to wait patiently for a fleeting moment that holds the highest intensity and grab hold of it through paint, that is what Jacob has accomplished with his most recent body of work. Each year when Autumn begins in the high desert, the leaves change and are gone so quickly. In a life with family, as an artist, one must treat these times with as much importance as the birth of a child or death of a loved one, else the moment passes and ordinary life takes priority; the doing of the dishes, cooking of the food, helping with homework. How often do we really go out at Sunrise or Sunset and watch the way the colors move through the sky and finally fade into night? When do we leave our phones and favorite shows at home and walk out under the Full Moon Rising to howl at it and hear the coyotes yip in response?

Jacob says the day comes when the trees are like the Whomping Willow in Harry Potter, it shakes once and every leaf falls, then it is cold, and Winter is close by.

A threshold can be a beginning, to be on the brink of, the crossing point through a doorway, or the edge of the forest, a mysterious unknown. “Go on Trusting,” says The Fool. Life is lived in the crossing of Thresholds, Sun’s rising and falling, Moon’s filling and emptying, and the changing of seasons.

About the Artist

Jacob J. Norris (Jake) is an award-winning oil painter. Jake activates the soul of his subjects in each one of his paintings; be it landscape, bird, person or animal. Through his art he hopes to connect us closer to nature and create a deeper relationship to our own true nature.

Jake was born in Bend. He spent much of his early childhood traveling the Oregon Coast and Eastern Oregon with his family, who traveled as project managers to set up Coast to Coast hardware stores.

Immediately after high school he apprenticed in oil painting with his mentor Ken Roth and then had his first featured show at Sparrow Bakery in October 2006.

Jacob is the recipient of the spring 2023 Kaycee Anseth Legacy Foundation (KALF) Grant. He has shown his work in the High Desert Gallery (2007-2008) and had a solo exhibition of 27 bird paintings at the Barber Library Rotunda in January 2020. His works have been shown at Lone Pine Coffee Roasters, Townshend’s Tea House, North Soles Footwear, Crow’s Feet, Found Natural Goods, various other local venues and private house showings, and on Mississippi Street in Portland, Oregon.

Jacob’s father, Walt Norris, hand-builds custom frames with unique hardwoods to compliment Jake’s paintings and he will also often use 100-year-old repurposed barnwood from Central Oregon for the frames as well.

Jacob currently resides in Bend with his partner and three sons.

Exhibition Details

Title: Thresholds Art Exhibition

Artist: Jacob J. Norris

Opening Reception: November 1, 2024 | 5-8pm

Location: RE/MAX Key Properties, 42 NW Greenwood Avenue, Bend

Exhibition Dates: November 1-30, 2024

Jacob’s works are also on display at Jackson’s Corner, Cowgirl Cash, and Still Vibrato in Bend. For commission inquiries or to purchase, contact Jacob directly at 541-771-0229 or via email at stellarcerealean@gmail.com. Follow him on Instagram @jacobjosephnorris (instagram.com/jacobjosephnorris) or visit his website at jacobjnorris.gallery.

About RE/MAX Key Properties:

keypropertiesoregon.com • jacobjnorris.gallery