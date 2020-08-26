I AM WOMAN in Theaters & On Demand Starting September 14 

(Photo | Courtesy of Quiver Distribution)

In 1966, single-mother Helen Reddy (Tilda Cobham-Hervey) leaves her old life in Australia for New York and stardom, only to find that the industry’s male gatekeepers don’t take her seriously. Helen finds an encouraging friend in legendary rock journalist Lillian Roxon (Danielle Macdonald), who becomes her closest confidant. When ambitious aspiring talent manager Jeff Wald (Evan Peters) sweeps Helen off her feet, everything changes as he becomes both her husband and manager and relocates the family to California. With a strong push from Helen, Jeff secures her a recording contract and subsequent string of hit singles, including the iconic megahit I Am Woman. Increased fame leads to added pressures on themselves and their relationship, forcing Helen to find the strength to take control of her own destiny.

I Am Woman is the inspiring story of singer Helen Reddy, who wrote and sang the song I Am Woman, which became the anthem for the women’s movement in the 1970s. The film is a story of fearless ambition and passion, of a woman who smashed through the patriarchal norms of her time to become an international singing superstar.

Starring | Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Danielle Macdonald and Evan Peters

Directed by | Unjoo Moon

Written by | Emma Jensen

Produced by | Rosemary Blight and Unjoo Moon

**Official Selection: Toronto International Film Festival 2019**

Runtime | 116 minutes

Distribution | Quiver Distribution

To view the trailer, click here.