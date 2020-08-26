Friday Will be Fabulous in Bend’s Old Mill District, as Sephora Opens New Store & Regal Cinemas Reopens for Business

The Old Mill District in Bend is excited to welcome prestige omni-retailer Sephora to its growing list of retailers, and to announce that Regal Cinemas will reopen that same day, Friday, August 28. Sephora will be located at 425 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 302 on the river side of the Old Mill District. Regal Cinemas will reopen for business and will follow a wide range of new health and safety practices based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Friday will be a big day at Old Mill District,” said Carrie Ramoz, marketing director for the Old Mill District. “We are thrilled that the prestigious Sephora brand chose Old Mill District for its first storefront in Central Oregon. And what better way to kick off the weekend than by hitting a movie at Regal Cinemas after some shopping!”

Sephora Opens Friday

Celebrate Sephora’s grand opening this Friday, August 28, in the Old Mill District.

Visit any time during opening weekend, Friday through Sunday, and get a scratch card with any purchase. Prizes include Sephora gift cards up to $100, limited-edition Sephora Hello! Boxes and Sephora Collection favorites.

Beauty Insiders also get a complimentary Sephora Limited Edition Tote Bag with any $100 in-store purchase. Read more here: facebook.com/events.



Sephora’s operating hours will be Monday through Saturday from 10am-7pm, and Sunday from 11am-6pm. To learn more about Sephora in the Old Mill District, visit: oldmilldistrict.com/shops/sephora.

Regal Cinemas Reopening

Regal Cinemas will screen new movies Mulan, Tenet, The New Mutants and Black Widow at regular ticket prices. Several classic movies will be available to view at only $5 per ticket, including Beverly Hills Cops, the Jurassic Park series, the Rambo series, the Lord of the Rings trilogy and more. The State of Oregon Phase 2 reopening guidelines require tickets to be purchased in advance online at RegMovies.com, with full safety details available at regmovies.com/static/en/us/corona-virus-response.

(Note, be sure to set your location as Bend when you link to Regal’s schedule.)

To view the full listing of films, please click here:

regmovies.com/theatres/regal-old-mill-imax

Tuesday Just Got a Whole Lot Better!

Pastini is introducing a new way to kick the week off right: Now you can enjoy 20 percent off Takeout Orders Online every Tuesday. It’s called Takeout Tuesday, and we think you’ll call it wonderful. Orders must be placed online at pastini.com/tuesdays, then select Pastini Bend (sorry, not available for phone-in orders or delivery). Sign up for Pastini’s easy online ordering and order your favorites for takeout today.



Available for pickup orders placed online only on Tuesdays. Excludes wine, lunch specials and family meals. Not valid with any other offer. Limited offer available through 2020. Not available for delivery or phone in orders.



Order here: app.tableup.com

Chalk the Vote!

The Deschutes Historical Museum and the Deschutes Public Library invite you to this fun, easy-to-socially-distance activity taking place this week (August 24-29).

Today, August 26, is the centennial of the 19th Amendment (aka Women’s Equality Day). Create your own chalk tribute to our precious right to vote!

Use your own space or a business space (make sure to get permission first) and, using the text of your favorite voting amendment, chalk your message to the world. Be creative, add flair and have fun.

You can also join us at the Deschutes Historical Museum today up until 4pm to chalk the sidewalks around the museum! We provide the chalk, you provide the inspiration. Be sure to bring your mask.

Two Nights of Music at Greg’s Grill This Week

Come get your live music fix at Greg’s Grill tonight on one of the best outdoor patios in town. Soul’d Out will perform from 5:30-7:30pm tonight (August 26).

