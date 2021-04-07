IN A LANDSCAPE Announces 2021 Summer Tour

(Photo | Courtesy of IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild)

Welcome to the sixth season of IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild. Since 2016, IN A LANDSCAPE has presented 97 concerts in 64 locations in Oregon, Washington, California and Montana.

The 2021 Summer Tour will feature 45+ concerts on mountain tops, beaches, farms, ranches, vineyards and in your favorite state and city parks. We invite you to become a part of the IN A LANDSCAPE family of supporters by joining our Friends of IN A LANDSCAPE membership program.

Capacity is limited to keep concerts safe and intimate. With higher demand, and fewer available tickets, concerts will sell out quickly.

Become a friend for early ticket access here: app.arts-people.com.

Ticket sales alone do not cover the cost of our performances and your membership enables us to continue our mission as a nonprofit organization to remove barriers to classical music and the great outdoors.

Concert locations will be announced April 14. Tickets will go on sale to our members April 26, and to the general public on May 5.

As a member of Friends of IN A LANDSCAPE, you not only get access to purchase tickets before the general public but other fun perks as well! Which one of these levels is best for you?

Scout: $100-$499

Opportunity to purchase concert tickets prior to public sale

Receive Members Only quarterly newsletters

Become part of the Friends on IN A LANDSCAPE family

Guide: $500-$999

Benefits named above

Invitation to the 2021 Season Wrap Party

Recognition on select digital and printed IN A LANDSCAPE publications

Ranger: $1,000-$4999

Benefits named above

Two (2) tickets to select IN A LANDSCAPE concert

Autographed IN A LANDSCAPE CD

Invitation to pre or post concert experience with Hunter at select concerts

$5,000+

Interested in making an even bigger impact? Sponsorship opportunities are available for concerts, for funding our educational programs with Oregon’s rural schools and for providing ticket access to our neighbors in need. Please contact lisa@inalandscape.org for details and more information.

inalandscape.org