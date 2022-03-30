IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild 2022 Tour Schedule

(Fox Creek Ranch, Victor, Idaho, 2021 | Photo by Arthur Hitchcock)

IN A LANDSCAPE’S seventh season is about to launch! 55+ concerts with classical pianist Hunter Noack, planned for you in national and state parks; on private land preserves, lakeside lawns, remote desert lands and volcanic mountaintops; at wineries, historic landmarks, Native American reservations, sacred memorials and overlooking the vast and wild Pacific Ocean.

We will hike, ride chairlifts and board steam engine trains to get to our concert sites. We will gather at twenty of our old favorites and take you on (at least!) 15 new adventures.

Get out your calendar and start planning how you and your friends will explore the wild with Hunter and the IN A LANDSCAPE team!

Ticket Information

Public ticket sales begin on April 6 at 12pm for 55+ concerts from May through October in California, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and of course, Oregon.

Early access to tickets is offered to those who support our program costs not covered by ticket sales. If you would like to donate $100 or more and receive this Friends of IN A LANDSCAPE benefit, choose the Early Access button below to donate and we will send you early access information.

2022 IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild

(These are confirmed concerts to date — more to come!)

May

May 18, 19 San Francisco Botanical Garden, San Francisco, California

May 21, 22 Jack London State Historic Park, Glen Ellen, California

May 24, 25 Filoli Historic House & Garden, Woodside, California

June

June 4, 5 Alvord Desert, Princeton, Oregon

June 7 The Suttle Lodge, Sisters

June 8,9 Silver Falls State Park, Sublimity, Oregon

June 15, 16 Stoller Family Estate, Dayton, Oregon

June 18, 19 Cottonwood Canyon State Park, Wasco, Oregon

June 21 Wallowa Lake Lodge, Joseph, Oregon

June 22, 23 Wallowa Lake State Park, Joseph, Oregon

June 25, 26 Sumpter Valley Dredge State Historic Area, Sumpter, Oregon

Don’t miss the Sumpter Valley Railroad steam engine train ride w/Hunter!

June 28, 29 Cant Ranch, John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, Dayville, Oregon

June 30 Imperial River Company, Maupin, Oregon

July

July 2 Warm Springs Reservation, Warm Springs

July 11 Lithia Park, Ashland, Oregon

July 15 East Lake, Newberry National Monument, La Pine

July 17, 18 Mt. Bachelor, Bend

July 20 Tetherow Resort, Bend

August

August 6 Huntsville Monastery, Huntsville, Utah

a benefit for Ogden Valley Land Trust

August 7, 8 North Eden Creek, Bear Lake, Laketown, Utah

a benefit for Trout Unlimited's restoration of North Eden Creek

a benefit for Trout Unlimited’s restoration of North Eden Creek

August 10 Jug Mountain Ranch, McCall, Idaho

August 13 Kelley Point Park, Portland, Oregon

August 14, 15 Vietnam Veterans of Oregon Memorial, Portland, Oregon

August 19, 20 Lesley Miller Dunes Meadow Park, Gearhart, Oregon

August 21 Lewis & Clark Timberlands, Cannon Beach, Oregon

August 23 Shore Acres State Park, Charleston, Oregon

a benefit for Wild Rivers Land Trust

August 24, 25 Shore Acres State Park, Charleston, Oregon

August 26 Crissey Field State Recreation Site, Brookings, Oregon

September

September 3, 4 Fort Rock State Natural Area, Fort Rock, Oregon

September 6, 7 Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne

September 10, 11 presented by Sun Valley Museum of Art in Hailey, Idaho*

September 17 PontiRussa Ranch, East Alta, Wyoming

a benefit for Teton Regional Land Trust

October

October 29, 30 Crissy Field, Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy, San Francisco, California

*Tickets will be available only through Sun Valley Museum of Art at svmoa.org. Date TBD

Hunter’s debut album released by Heinz Records features Native American flutist James Edmund Greeley, psychedelic electronics by Dave Freidlander, a spacious concerto with the Salem Orchestra and an arrangement of Franz Schubert’s most beautiful song with Pink Martini’s China Forbes and Thomas Lauderdale, in addition to select favorites from the classical piano canon. Be transported to the secret glens and sunny meadows that inspired the composers and performers with this contemplative collection, available June 8, 2022 streaming, download, on a CD and vinyl.

Pre-sales available in April!

inalandscape.org