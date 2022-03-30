Two More Concert Announcements from the Hayden Homes Amphitheater

((L) ODESZA (R) Dirty Heads | Photos courtesy of Old Mill District)

The summer music schedule just keeps growing at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater with two more announcements.

Electronic standouts ODESZA are set to play the amphitheater September 26 for a stellar show with Sylvan Esso, Elderbrook and NASAYA.

Online-only presale for ODESZA runs Thursday, March 31, from 12-10pm here.

Password = local

General onsale for ODESZA opens Friday, April 1, at 10am online and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Additionally, Southern California ska all-stars Dirty Heads will rock the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Sunday, June 26, with special guests SOJA, Tribal Seeds and Artikal Sound System.

Online-only presale for the Dirty Heads show runs Thursday, March 31, 10am-10pm here.

General onsale for Dirty Heads opens Friday, April 1, at 10am online and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

oldmilldistrict.com • bendconcerts.com