In the Know with Deschutes Public Library

Redmond Library Updates

The new Redmond Library is buzzing with activity as we work to get the building ready to open to the public. While it looks complete on the outside — and books are on the shelves inside — there is still a lot of behind-the-scenes work to come. November and December will be dedicated to staff training and education on a variety of new systems and services in this functional and beautiful building. This training will ensure that we are ready to serve the public to the highest standard when the doors officially open this winter. In the meantime, the temporary Redmond Library remains open at 2127 S Hwy. 97 in Redmond. To be updated as soon as an official opening date is announced, be sure to sign up for Redmond Library Updates here. To get a behind-the-scenes look at the progress, check out our photo album on Flickr. Please note that a ballot drop box is not yet installed at the Redmond Library; the temporary ballot drop box is located at 716 SW Evergreen Avenue in Redmond. For a full list of ballot drop locations in Deschutes County, visit the Deschutes County elections website.

Share Games and Puzzles — and Take Home Something New to You!

Are you bored with your board games? Tired of puzzling over the same old jigsaw puzzle? Swap your puzzles and games for something new to you! We’re hosting a Game Swap on November 9 and a Puzzle Swap on November 16 at the Downtown Bend Library. Bring in your gently used game (November 9) or puzzle (November 16) in the original box, and take home one that’s new to you. No missing pieces, please. Puzzles and games for all ages and levels are welcome.

Dungeons & Dragons for Teens and Tweens

The role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) has experienced a resurgence over the past decade, gaining popularity with new generations of players. If you know a teen or tween who wants to learn the game, be sure to let them know about the Intro to Dungeons & Dragons programs in November (dates and locations here), as well as the Fall Break Dungeons & Dragons One-Shot on November 25.

Sensory Regulation with B.U.R.S.T.

B.U.R.S.T. is a new series of programs for families that focuses on sensory regulation, mindfulness, and social emotional learning. In November, you’ll find B.U.R.S.T. programs that focus on sensory-avoidant activities (November 5), mindfulness movement (November 12) and sensory-seeking activities (November 19). To explore books and resources focused on social-emotional learning, mindfulness, and sensory regulation, be sure to check out this list from your library.

Free Access to The New York Times, Including Games, Cooking, and News

Deschutes County residents, your Deschutes Public Library card gives you free digital access to The New York Times, including NYT Games and Cooking, as well as The Athletic and Wirecutter. To take advantage of free access, log in through the Deschutes Public Library website (scroll down to New York Times). From there, you’ll be linked to a page that gives you an access code. Codes are issued for 24 hours of access; after that, simply log in through the library website again.

Save Money with Book Club Kits

Hey book club members, did you know that your library has HUNDREDS of book club kits that you can check out? Each kit contains 10 to 12 copies of the same book, and can be checked out for up to two months at a time! Kits also come in a handy tote and include a reader’s guide to help fuel your discussion. There are more than 300 kits to explore on our website (note you can sort by publication date, genre, and more). And if you’re looking to join a book club, be sure to check out the clubs hosted by Deschutes Public Library. We even have a new book club by genre; in November, we’re discussing memoirs and biographies.

Service Spotlight: Tech Help and Computer Classes

Whether you need help downloading apps or navigating a new device, Deschutes Public Library has classes and staff who can help! We host regular Technology Troubleshooting sessions throughout the month at a variety of locations for drop-in help; be sure to browse our online calendar for dates and times. We also offer classes geared toward specific topics, such as Working with AI and Getting Started with Your Windows Laptop. You can even use our Book-a-Librarian service for help using your device to access free library resources.

