Take a Break at the Museum

Delight in Forest at Night this Fall Break!

Are the kiddos out of school? Make it a Museum day! Fall break has arrived, and with it, your excuse to check our the Museum’s interactive Forest at Night experience!

Step into our Changing Forest pavilion for a whimsical journey through a simulated forest, illuminated by stars and moonlight, featuring detailed representations of the night’s nocturnal inhabitants. Engage with our touchscreen interface to discover the unique adaptations of species like the white-lined sphinx and the great-horned owl.

Gain insights into the challenges these creatures face while hunting under the cover of darkness, similar to real-life wildlife biologists. You’ll also learn about light pollution and its impact on nocturnal ecosystems, along with tips for reducing it in your community.

Forest at Night is a captivating experience for all ages. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/forest-at-night or plan your visit!

Discover the Forest at Night Interactive Experience

Open daily from 9am-5pm

10am-4pm starting November 1

Changing Forest Pavilion

Free with Museum admission

Have you Experienced Sensing Sasquatch Yet?

Leave your pop-culture notions behind as you learn about this “non-human other” through the work of five Native artists. See their representations, stories and artwork about Sasquatch and learn how they vary between tribes in this High Desert Museum original exhibition.

Come check out Sensing Sasquatch today — at the Museum through January 12, 2025!

Sensing Sasquatch

Open daily 9am-5pm

10am-4pm starting November 1

Free with Museum admission

