It’s Rendezvous Time!

(Image courtesy of High Desert Museum)

The Gala of the year is here — High Desert Rendezvous!

Tickets are now on sale for the 34th annual High Desert Rendezvous! This festive fundraiser at the Museum features a live auction, a raffle, dinner and entertainment, as well as a chance to bid on art in the juried exhibition and silent auction, Art in the West.

High Desert Rendezvous supports the Museum’s exhibitions and programs. Tickets are selling fast—get yours today!

High Desert Rendezvous

Saturday, August 26

5-9pm

Individual tickets $150 members, $200 nonmembers

Couples $300 members, $350 nonmembers

Buy Tickets Now

highdesertmuseum.org