Jackalope for the Win!

(Photos courtesy of One Stop Writing Shop)

For years, The Jackalope Grill was my favorite restaurant in town, but consistency slipped after its move to its current downtown location. When Laura Bliss bought it in 2022, I had high hopes since she had done such a terrific job at her other restaurant, South Bend Bistro (which she recently sold to two longtime employees). It’s taken a while for my hopes to be realized, but with Chef Josh Podwils now at the kitchen helm, Jackalope has reclaimed its status as one of Bend’s best. My taste buds and I couldn’t be happier.

The meal that cemented the restaurant’s return to greatness for me started with three appetizers that I want to have again and again and again:

Perfectly seared, silky scallops in a velvet pancetta cream sauce,

A memorable tart with a buttery crust and an earthy wild mushroom, caramelized onion, and crème fraiche filling,

Translucent garlic shrimp in spinach beurre blanc, dotted with sundried tomato coulis and served with a parmesan orzo cake.

Yes, yes, and yes!

Next, my two friends and I tried the salads. I’m stealing the idea of topping a Caesar with an oversized parmesan tuile. I will also have to replicate the refreshing shaved Brussel sprouts and kale salad, lightly dressed in an apple vinaigrette with chopped hazelnuts, apples, craisins, blue cheese, and bacon. “This is like having a charcuterie salad,” exclaimed one of my pals. There’s just nothing wrong with that idea—or with the crusty bread and orange zest butter we also indulged in. Yup. Sometimes, it’s the little things.

My friends and I shared three entrees. The herb-crusted lamb pops served with a delightful ratatouille were perfectly pink but a little too herbaceous for me. My friends disagreed on that last point. We had no debate about the house-made duck confit in a surprising cardamom port reduction. Even my friend who doesn’t like duck went back in for seconds. “This is the best duck I’ve had in years,” said my other dining companion. We also loved the brined and smoked salmon fillet with its crispy, seared crust and melt-in-your-mouth interior texture. The lemon dill beurre blanc and accompanying tomato and goat cheese risotto were just as terrific.

Amazingly, we made room for three desserts, including a bourbon crème brûlée with a blackberry sauce that ranks as the best crème brûlée I’ve ever had; half a roasted pear nested on a whipped cream swirl with candied hazelnuts; and an ice cream-topped fudge brownie, with plump, juicy blackberries and a blackberry port reduction.

As we savored our sweets and lingered over the last of our wine, I looked around the restaurant, with its elegant décor and rustic touches, and realized that its inviting look and feel—the latter thanks to owner Laura’s warm hospitality—speaks to its food as well. No wonder I want to return as soon as possible.

Jackalope Grill

750 NW Lava Rd #139, Bend

541-318-8435

Owner: Laura Bliss

Open Tuesday-Saturday | 5-8pm

thejackalopegrill.com