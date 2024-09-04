James Parsons Featured at Makin’ it Local in Sisters

(Sparks Lake Opening Day by James Parsons)

Makin’ it Local is honored to feature regionally acclaimed Central Oregon adventure photographer James Parsons. The exhibition and print sale run from September 27 through October 22, 2024. An Artist in Attendance reception is scheduled during the Sisters Fourth Friday Art Walk on September 27, 2024, from 4-7pm.

Mr. Parsons describes his love of Oregon and photography: “Oregon is a state of extremes. No other state has as much beauty and natural diversity, from the coastal temperate rainforests and the alpine areas of the Ring of Fire to the high deserts of southeast Oregon. Extreme Oregon is my lifetime photographic project to document all that is out there in this amazing state.”

Extreme Oregon is the alter ego of photographer James Parsons. James roams the wilderness areas of Oregon, searching for the state’s most extreme beauty. All of his photographs are true to what the camera saw. There are no composite compositions anywhere in his collection. An avid hiking enthusiast and thru-hiker, James gets off the beaten path and captures iconic Oregon landscapes from perspectives often not represented by other photographers. James has hiked the Pacific Crest Trail, Chinook Trail, Tahoe Rim Trail, John Muir Trail, Olympic Coast, Mount Hood Trail, and many more. You can view and purchase James’ large-format photography at Makin’ It Local in downtown Sisters.

Artist Reception:

Friday, September 27, Fourth Friday Art Walk – 4pm to 7pm

Artist in Attendance: Meet James Parsons of Extreme Oregon.

Refreshments served

Location: Makin’ It Local: 281 W Cascade Avenue, Sisters

Artist Showcase:

Our Extreme Oregon featuring fine photography by James Parsons.

Exhibition and sale: September 27, 2024 through October 22, 2024

Hours: Daily 10am to 5:30pm, Sunday 10am to 4pm

Fall Hours (September 1, 2024-October 31, 2024) Open daily, Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5:30pm, Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

About Makin’ it Local:

We are Makin’ it Local and Celebrating Oregon. Art, photography, fine crafts, jewelry, ceramics, gifts and more. Featuring artwork by Kathy Deggendorfer, Megan Marie Myers, Lindsay Gilmore, Rachel Dantona (Hikerbooty), James Parsons (Extreme Oregon), Pete Alport, Christian Murillo, Letter Press by Quail Lane Press and Green Bird Press, Julie Hamilton, Sheila Dunn, Susan Luckey Higdon, Kara Frampton (KF Stoneware), Glass art by Cheryl Chapman of Silly Dog Art Glass and many more! Stop by today — Seriously Great Art. Makin’ It Local is at 281 W Cascade Avenue, Sisters.

