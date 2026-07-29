Jamie Lee Curtis Thriller, Paul Reubens’ Final Film & Stop-Motion Insiders Headline PFCAT’s Expanded 2026 Lineup

Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation & Technology (PFCAT) recently announced the full lineup for its 2026 festival, now expanded to six days, running August 18-23 at OMSI. The festival will screen more than 170 films from 31 countries across four venues, including the Oregon premiere of psychological thriller SENDER starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Britt Lower (Severance), and Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) following its SXSW world premiere, Paul Reubens’ final on-screen performance in The Crown with a Shadow and the Search for Self, and a panel featuring LAIKA artists. Tickets are on sale now at omsi.edu/events/pfcat.

“PFCAT exists to support indie filmmakers and animators while encouraging collaboration and discovery of new creative and cutting-edge works,” said Festival Director Marisa Cohen. “The expansion to six days reflects the growth of the festival and the wide range of work being created. We look forward to welcoming artists and audiences to Portland for six days of creativity and connection.”

2026 Festival by the Numbers

170 films from 31 countries

100+ animated films, including 30+ stop-motion works and two stop-motion features

30+ world premieres and over 120 U.S., West Coast, Pacific Northwest & Oregon premieres

100+ filmmakers attending to represent their films

4 OMSI venues, 3 official festival parties, 1 Creator Expo

Individual screening tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $9 for children, with a $2 discount for OMSI members. Festival All-Access Passes are $75, or $110 with admission to all three festival parties, with a $3 discount for OMSI members.

Stop-motion Takes Center Stage

Stop-motion is a major focus of the 2026 festival, with more than 30 stop-motion films including two feature-length productions. The lineup highlights Portland-based talent, including Oscar- and Annie Award-nominated director Siqi Song (She Creates Change: Dewmini, Portland premiere) and Emmy- and Annie Award-winning filmmaker Rob Shaw (You Play Too Much, Portland premiere), featuring voice talent Fred Armisen (Portlandia, SNL).

LAIKA artists will share insights into the studio’s acclaimed filmmaking process in a dedicated panel. A second panel, “Attack of the Puppet People,” brings together stop-motion artists whose credits include Robot Chicken, The Tiny Chef Show, Wendell & Wild, The Shivering Truth, and Portlandia, presented by Brian Capati from MOSMA alongside producer Melanie Coombs (Mary and Max, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio).

On Saturday, August 22, the free PFCAT Creator Expo (advance registration required) lets attendees meet stop-motion artists and view original puppets and production materials, supported by a grant from the Oregon Cultural Trust and Multnomah County Cultural Coalition.

Featured Guests and Special Events

Doug Jones (Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water, Hellboy) attends Opening Night for the Oregon premiere of Pretty Boys, screening in the 6pm shorts block “Fathers Across Space and Time.” Doug Jones and writer Matt Edwards will speak beforehand at 5:30pm.

Matthew Inman, creator of The Oatmeal, gives a keynote presentation followed by the Pacific Northwest festival premiere of My Dog: The Paradox, an animated short based on his viral webcomic produced with Portland studio Imaginary Planet. Inman will sign posters afterward.

Eleven-time Emmy-winning producer Brian A. Miller (Samurai Jack, Adventure Time, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) joins a fireside conversation on his career and the evolving animation industry.Miller served in executive leadership roles at Cartoon Network Studios including Senior Vice-President and General Manager.

Authors and filmmakers Abigail Hing Wen (the Loveboat Taipei franchise) and Debra Williams (Church Hat) present “From Short Story to Screen,” a panel and book signing on adapting children’s literature for film. Both authors have films screening at this year’s festival.

The Crown with a Shadow and The Search for Self is a 3D presentation and Oregon premiere marking Paul Reubens‘ final on-screen performance, alongside Geri Halliwell and Amanda Lepore. Director J.B. Singh Ghuman discusses the film’s exploration of identity following the screening.

Festival gatherings take place at WonderLove, Hopscotch, and the Jupiter Hotel, bringing together filmmakers, artists, and audiences throughout the week.

Feature Film Highlights

SENDER (Oregon premiere) — The festival’s headline presentation, directed by Russell Goldman, follows its world premiere at SXSW 2026. The psychological thriller stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Britt Lower, and Rhea Seehorn. Goldman attends for a post-screening conversation.

The Plan (Portland premiere) — Directed by Portland native Jessica Barr, this single-take thriller premiered at Slamdance and follows disillusioned young adults planning a radical act. Jessica Barr attends with cast and crew.

Memory Hotel (U.S. premiere) — Directed by Heinrich Sabl, this stop-motion feature was more than 25 years in the making and has screened at Annecy and Sitges.

Crystal Cross (Oregon premiere) — Opening Night selection written and directed by musician and filmmaker Richie Follin, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, blending narrative and music through an original 15-song soundtrack. The cast includes Rubyrose Hill (Girls), Lukas Haas (Inception), and Missi Pyle (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory). Richie Follin will be in attendance.

Big City Pizza (Oregon premiere) — A Midnight Movie selection, this animated comedic feature draws on surreal storytelling traditions and has screened at the Chattanooga Film Festival and Ravenheart International Film Festival. Director Dusty Saunders will be in attendance.

Lure of the Ponies (stop-motion feature) — A cozy-mystery homage that premiered at the Woodstock Film Festival, showcasing handcrafted animation. Director Rebecca Underwood will be in attendance.

Halcyon Daze: The Final Voyages of Disney’s Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser (Pacific Northwest premiere) — A feature documentary tracing director Carrie Coaplan’s journey into Disney’s short-lived interactive theater experience. Carrie Coaplan will be in attendance.

BurnerSphere (Oregon premiere) — An immersive VR feature exploring Burning Man culture through an interactive multiplayer platform. Director Doug Jacobson will be in attendance.

Festival Partners

PFCAT partners and sponsors include OMSI, Portland Events and Film Office, Prosper Portland, Bot Joy, Hopscotch, Oregon Film Office, Worlds Beyond VR, OXEN, and Jupiter Hotel.

WHO: PFCAT (Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation & Technology)

WHAT: A six-day celebration of independent film and animation featuring exclusive screenings, filmmaker Q&As, an interactive expo, and visionary experiences that explore the future of storytelling through immersive VR, dome screenings, and emerging technologies.

WHY: Providing a platform for audiences to discover independent films and animation that are rarely available in traditional theaters while connecting directly with filmmakers, artists, and creators.

WHERE: OMSI, 1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214

WHEN: August 18–23

PRICE: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $9 for children. OMSI members receive a $2 discount. Festival passes are $75 or $110 with admission to all three festival parties, with a $3 discount for OMSI members.

PURCHASE TICKETS: omsi.edu/events/pfcat

WHY NOW: For six days only, PFCAT brings together exclusive screenings, immersive experiences, filmmaker Q&As, and interactive exhibits in one festival celebrating the future of film and animation. Advance ticket purchases are encouraged.

PRESS KIT LINK: Click here for photos, guest headshots, and additional press materials

PFCAT (Portland Festival of Cinema, Animation & Technology) presents visionary and diverse work from filmmakers and animators. The festival rebranded in 2022 from its previous name, The International Festival of Cinema and Technology, after touring more than 30 events across eight U.S. cities including LA and NYC as well as international events in Toronto, London, Paris, Melbourne and Sydney. More information is available at pdxfestofcinema.com and @thepfcat on Facebook and Instagram.

About OMSI:

Founded in 1944, the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI) is one of the nation’s leading science museums and a trusted educational resource for communities throughout Oregon and the region. Through museum exhibitions, public programs, outdoor programs, traveling exhibitions, digital learning, and learning research and design, OMSI nourishes a lifelong love of science, curiosity and learning among its diverse audiences. The upcoming OMSI District – a collaboration of local, Tribal and regional government entities, nonprofits and businesses – will be a one-of-a-kind neighborhood with innovation, culture and science learning at its heart. OMSI is located at 1945 SE Water Avenue, Portland, OR, 97214.

omsi.edu • 503-797-4000 • pdxfestofcinema.com