The Spaciousness of Change Artists

(Photos courtesy of Scalehouse)

The Spaciousness of Change: Artist Talk

Thursday, August 27, 2026 5:30pm at Scalehouse

Join artists Kathleen Caprario, Sarah Grew, Sandra Honda, and Mei-ling Lee for a conversation exploring the impacts of climate change in Central Oregon, where drought, wildfire, heat domes, and other extreme events are reshaping the landscape and daily life.

The artists will discuss their work across photography, sculpture, sound, and mixed media, using materials such as wildfire soot, sheetrock dust, textiles, plaster, oral histories, and field recordings. Together, they reflect on both devastation and resilience, and how art can help us witness environmental change while imagining more hopeful futures for ecosystems and communities.

About the Artists

Kathleen Caprario is a visual artist, writer, and educator based in Oregon. Originally from New Jersey, she creates work rooted in her deep relationship with land and place. Her practice has been shaped by extensive residencies and supported by numerous awards, including fellowships from the Oregon Arts Commission and the Ford Family Foundation.

Sarah Grew is a Pacific Northwest–based photographer whose work expands into installation and environmental art. Her practice explores time, light, and climate change through interdisciplinary research, including collaborations with scientists and immersive residencies across the U.S. and abroad. Her project The Ghost Forest has received international recognition.

Sandra Honda is a multidisciplinary artist whose work bridges painting, drawing, installation, and social practice. With a background in science and policy, she examines histories of identity, Asian American experience, and climate change through a deeply research-based approach that connects personal and collective narratives.

Dr. Mei-Ling Lee is a Taiwanese-born composer working at the intersection of sound, technology, and storytelling. Her work integrates data-driven composition, interactive music systems, and multimedia performance, and has been presented internationally at major conferences and venues in new media and electroacoustic music.

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