January First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

/ / / BEND // OLD MILL / / /

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133

bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members or the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

COCC Unveils Bare Limbs Art Show

Central Oregon Community College continues showing its winter art exhibition, Bare Limbs, a collection of fine art photography by Breezy Winters, through March 16 at the Bend campus’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery, with a reception from 4-5:30pm on Wednesday, January 14. This is free and open to the public.

“Bare Limbs is an emotional landscape of all the facets of being a mother, wife and woman,” said the artist in a statement. “We create life, step through a rite of passage through trauma, sustain life, nurture, work, pour out and give entirely of ourselves. This is for all women to help remind you that you are not alone, you are amazing in all the abilities you have been given, and most importantly bring light and affirmation to all your struggles.”

A fine arts instructor at COCC, where she teaches darkroom photography, digital photography and professional portfolio, Winters is a graduate of Lake Tahoe Community College, and earned both a bachelor’s in visual journalism and a master of fine arts in fine art photography from the Brooks Institute.

For Rotunda Gallery hours of operation, visit cocc.edu/library. For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove presents the art of Liz Kolstad. As an art enthusiast throughout her life, she has created with acrylic, oil, pastel, pen and ink, and watercolor washes. Today Liz finds her greatest artistic excitement with collage.

In this exhibit, her featured works celebrate environmental themes and the feminine spirit that come from her heart and spiritual journey. Liz finds artistic inspiration in her motto, “Live as the evidence that everything, without exception, is love or a call to love.”

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Joe Feddersen: Earth, Water, Sky Career Retrospective continues through January 18, 2026. Place is at the heart of everything artist Joe Feddersen creates. Plateau imagery, such as mountains and animals, is juxtaposed with chain-link fences, high-voltage towers, and power lines. Indigenous themes and contemporary life intertwine on baskets, prints, ceramics and glass. The exhibition shares close to 100 pieces from Feddersen’s (b. 1953, Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation) prolific career. Joe Feddersen: Earth, Water, Sky encompasses four decades of his career, from wall-sized installations to miniatures and baskets.

Continuing through February 15, 2026: Hollow and Still: Photographs Following Fire by David Paul Bayles. In September 2020, the Holiday Farm Fire, driven by fierce east winds, burned 173,000 acres along the forested McKenzie River canyon in the Cascades of Oregon. Continuing a year-long exhibition series that focuses on the emotional impact of wildfire, Hollow and Still brings together a special collection of photographs from acclaimed photographer David Paul Bayles, one of the first to capture images following the fire.

Soil Alive, continuing through March 29, 2026. From dry and sandy to slimy and wet, many types of soils exist in the High Desert. But all healthy soils have one important thing in common: they form the foundation of the West’s ecosystems. Dive underground to explore the hidden world of soil. This family-friendly exhibit takes visitors on a subterranean journey to encounter mycorrhizal networks, burrowing animals, and microscopic organisms. With hands-on features and digital interactives, Soil Alive! will excite visitors to explore the universe below our feet.

New exhibit, Drawn West, explores the history and art of promoting the American West; delving into a century of salesmanship, when artists and cartographers alike crafted an image of the West that depicted both fact and fiction. In a visually engaging exhibition featuring 50-plus maps, artworks and advertisements from the Museum’s extensive collections, Drawn West: A History of Promoting Place invites you to explore the myths and marketing of the American West.

Explore original advertisements, maps and artwork from prominent Western artists including Charles M. Russell, Frederic Remington and more.

ISoMiMo

925 NW Wall St., Ste. 201

541-330-6711 • ISoMiMo.com

When entering ISoMiMo Art Studio you will be invited to take a tour of the space to introduce you to all we have to offer. We provide an open space to where you can come in and get taught by the staff, local artists or feel free to do your own thing. You are more than welcome to walk in during our business hours posted to utilize our space and resources. We encourage local artists with their own projects or resources to come in and use our space alongside us as well. Additionally, we cater to parties, whether it be a birthday, ladies night out or workplace team building. Our main projects we have to offer consist of terrarium building, taxidermy bug shadow box assembly, acrylic painting, watercolor painting and quite a few side projects at your disposal. Also, we theme special monthly projects into our schedule, so be on the lookout. Our projects are all age-friendly, so feel free to bring in the kids or your parents for a unique experience. As far as typical, First Friday at ISoMiMo Art Studio consists of different refreshments while you explore the space around you. We try to rotate four local artists through our space to keep things interesting for returning guests, but also to get the artists some exposure. Lastly, we open our walls up to other artists around Bend just in case they can’t make it to First Friday.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio open every week Friday through Sunday, 1-5pm. Please text ahead to view: 805-234-2048.

Thomas Albright, Art Critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” A full-time artist since he received his master’s degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr and Donald Simon.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art Gallery presents featured artist Mollie Jurgenson for January’s First Friday Art Walk. Based in Bend, Jurgenson creates layered, textural paintings that blend impressionistic and abstract approaches to landscape. Inspired by the Pacific Northwest, her work explores atmosphere, light and movement through rich color palettes and dynamic surface treatments. Her paintings invite viewers into familiar yet interpretive environments, where land and emotion intersect. Join us from 5-8pm to meet the artist, view a new collection of original works and enjoy an evening of art and community in downtown Bend.

Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

541-706-0761 • lubbesmeyerart.com

As the New Year begins, twin artists Lori and Lisa Lubbesmeyer will be continuing their work on a series created in mixed media — incorporating their 27 years of working in textiles, stitching, paint and various drawing media. In this series, the twins remain committed to their collaborative process of layering and building over each other’s work, allowing the composition to reveal itself as each twin reacts to the newly added layers. And while one twin focuses on the figurative works in progress, the other will be turning her attention to a large winter landscape fiber ‘painting.’

The Lubbesmeyer Studio and Gallery is located in a second-story loft in the heart of the Old Mill District. The Studio’s public hours are 11am-5pm, Wednesday through Friday, and open for every First Friday Art Walk from 3-6pm.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., Ste. 100

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

Mockingbird Gallery opens Leading by Example January 2 from 5-8pm. This show features three extraordinarily talented painters, Kevin Courter, Doyle Hostetler and Shanna Kunz. Courter chronicles the ever-changing landscapes of the American West. As a tonalist painter, he distills a scene down to its critical components and expresses them in his signature moody and ethereal style. Hostetler’s constrained palette leads to incredibly detailed and lifelike depictions of wild animals. His thoughtful approach conveys a sense of majesty and a need to protect their sensitive and shrinking habitats. Kunz’s work is a conscious play of mood, light and color. As a naturalist raised in western America, each place she paints is an encounter with the land, the trees and the waters, which have always given her a sense of connection and order. The artists will attend the opening to engage with viewers. The show will run through the end of January.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

High Desert Art League member Janet Frost is exhibiting works in oil at the Oxford Hotel during the month of January. Rockscapes: Scenes from Fort Rock and Smith Rock focuses on two of the High Desert’s iconic natural wonders.

“These unique rock formations are exciting subjects for paintings,” says Janet. “Clouds pass over, or the angle of the light shifts, and suddenly you’re looking at a whole new view. Each of these places is steeped in atmosphere. My goal is to capture the mood of the moment in paint.”

In addition to the High Desert Art League, Janet is a member of the Plein Air Painters of Oregon, the American Impressionist Society and Oil Painters of America. More of her work can be viewed on her website JanetFrost.com and on the HDAL website highdesertartleague.com.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

Members of the High Desert League are presenting a new exhibit of paintings at Premiere Property Group. The collection includes works in oil, acrylic, watercolor, encaustic, mixed media and photography. The exhibit will be on display through March 9.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

Red Chair Gallery is retiring as of January 2, 2025. Thank you for your patronage for 16 years. Come and celebrate our last First Friday on January 2. All sales are final.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

The Abstract Show, January-February 2026.

SageBrushers presents innovative abstract works by members in all media. Kick off the new year and meet the artists at the Artists’ Reception: January 17, 2-4pm.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170 • cooperartandabode.com/studio

Swing open the doors to a new chapter at Stacks Studio in the Old Mill District. Kristine Cooper is opening her studio to the public, inviting visitors into her working space to experience finished artwork alongside the stories behind each piece. She has shared her work throughout Central Oregon since 2017, arriving in Bend, Oregon at 23 and hauling large canvases from coffee shop to coffee shop. In 2020, she became a full-time artist. Today, the studio offers a place to slow down, connect, and experience bold, story-driven paintings that shift with the light and live.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Tumalo Art Co. artists create art based on the Nordic concept of Hygge for Winter’s Embrace. The Group Exhibit is being held over from December with a post New Year’s reception January 2, 3-7pm during the Old Mill District First Friday Gallery Walk.

Leaning into winter with coziness, togetherness, simplicity, presence and rest, helps make the dark and cold of winter become a time of recharging. So, while snowy landscapes are a beloved part of winter, each artist is also exploring what brings them joy during this season of waiting for the light to return. Art in all mediums, sizes and subjects will brighten your winter days.

Come in to enjoy the exhibit, talk to the artists and have wine provided by VaPiano and tasty nibbles. Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open seven days a week.

Wachs Studio

25 NW Minnesota Ave. // (above Thump Coffee)

541-633-0620 • wachsstudio.com

Actual working studio by David Wachs open to the public this First Friday, from 4-9pm. Original paintings from alpine and desert adventures around the western United States, Canada and Europe. All of the images represent a place visited in person on foot, ski or motorcycle in the past ten years of travel. Paintings for sale range from small 5”x7” studies to large canvases scaled in feet dimensions.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents the art of Pat Geer through February 2026.

Pat, a self-taught artist, finds inspiration in all she sees. She always loved art and while living on a range in Mitchell, Oregon, she found time in the winter months to pursue her interest in oil painting. Through the videos of Bill Alexander and Bob Ross, Pat learned painting techniques and began to create colorful and vivid interpretations of the many subjects in nature that inspire her.

/ / / REDMOND / / /

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Rex Krueger loves to work with wood and “polish it until its natural character glows!” He creates pens, kitchen utensils, candlesticks, urns, toys and more. Each piece is unique with high-quality design and construction, including that highly polished oil-based finish.

Kathleen Branch reimagines the mid-century modern movement with a fusion of geometric and organic shapes. Her mid-century aesthetic includes limiting her color palette to a selection of vintage hues.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Kerri Abney’s work is eclectic and whimsical and includes acrylic paintings and jewelry. Abney says, “There’s so much more to be discovered. I feel like I have not yet mastered my crafts, and I enjoy learning more every day!”

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Rick Thompson draws on a long graphic design career to approach painting with fresh eyes. He enjoys using images across diverse subjects, including landscapes, people, wildlife and machinery. Thompson says, “I am still discovering my ultimate style by striving to breathe life into images while remaining committed to exploring, questioning, adapting and learning on this ongoing artistic journey.”

Brad Harrison handcrafts metal and wood artwork that highlights clean lines, bold textures and the character of natural materials. His process combines traditional craftsmanship with modern tools to create pieces meant to be used, appreciated and passed down.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Jay Lowndes creates unique, one-of-a-kind crafted, hardwood pieces that not only accent any room in your home but are also practical for everyday use. He has the knack and experience for creating durable wooden wares such as charcuterie and cutting boards, coasters, Lazy Susans, small furniture pieces, quilt hangers, photo boxes and picture frames. He welcomes custom orders and can personalize a piece just for you.

Joanne Muchille creates “beauty to stimulate thought.” She produces useful Faraday bags for cell phones to protect both the device from hackers and the body from unwanted electromagnetic fields.

SCP – Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-26-3608 • SCPHotel.com

Heather Fortune is fascinated by colors, light and shadow and people doing the things people do. She says, “I like to paint people doing life in color, with light and structure.”

Erin Skeer is a mixed media artist. She says she likes to take the beauty of the outdoors and turn it into wall artwork. Each piece is original and unique with no duplicates.

Michael Weisker reproduces the brilliant watercolors of his late wife, Kimberlee, in colorful cards and keepsakes.

Dry Canyon Community Art Center

415 SW Sixth St.

drycanyonarts.org

Dry Canyon Arts Association will be celebrating founding member and January featured artist K.C. Snider with a reception in her honor. Snider will be showing a selection of her lifetime’s worth of nationally celebrated work. Snider is known for meticulously detailed western and northwestern scenes.

Dry Canyon Community Art Center’s inaugural exhibition One From All of Us continues through January. An eclectic exhibition, including every conceivable medium and form, it celebrates the diversity of Dry Canyon Arts Association’s 200-strong membership.