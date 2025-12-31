Dreamworks’ The Prince of Egypt Comes to the Central Oregon Stage

(Photo courtesy of Ovation Performing Arts)

Ovation Performing Arts (OPA) is proud to combine youth and adult talent to present the first Oregon production of DreamWorks’ The Prince of Egypt to kick off the new year, January 2-4 and 9-11 at Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave. Tickets are $15.

Based on the beloved DreamWorks animated film and featuring the iconic songs When You Believe and Through Heaven’s Eyes, the story follows the powerful journey of Moses — from his royal upbringing to his calling to lead a nation. Audiences will experience stunning music, emotional storytelling, and dynamic staging designed to bring this ancient world to life in a heartfelt, community-centered production.

“After two runs at London’s West End, The Prince of Egypt is hot off the licensing press,” said Director Jonathan Shepherd. “We’re privileged and thrilled now to be the first in Oregon to bring this epic musical to life onstage. The Hebrews’ exodus from Egypt is among the most dramatic Bible stories. The Nile turned to blood, fire from the sky, the parting of the Red Sea, what intimidating and awesome challenges for live theatre!”

To do it justice, the typically youth-centered theater group has made the production its debut OPA Encore show, an age group reserved for teens 15 and up, and for the first time adults as well.

“We’re going all out,” Shepherd said. “Live orchestra, grand pyramids and pillars, all that’s missing is real frogs released into the audience. If you’re a fan of the 1998 Dreamworks film, you’ll recognize all your favorite songs and moments here, plus more. It’s all the same ‘Deliver Us’ pathos: ambitious music and choreography, imbued with Egyptian and Hebrew flavors. If you want to ‘live’ an epic Bible story for two and a half hours, this is as close as you’re going to get.”

Join us for an unforgettable theatrical experience that celebrates resilience, faith and the enduring power of freedom. The production features a talented local cast, imaginative set design crafted by community volunteers, and choreography inspired by traditional Middle Eastern movement styles. The result is a visually rich, emotionally resonant performance fit for all ages. The Prince of Egypt is a story that continues to inspire audiences around the world — and now, right here in Central Oregon.

“We can’t wait for opening night,” Shepherd said. “Also, if anyone happens to have a thousand frogs on hand, we’re looking for donations.”

Show Details

Ovation Performing Arts (OPA) presents The Prince of Egypt

Approximate Run Time: Two hours, 30 minutes

Directed by: Jonathan Shepherd

Who

Director: Jonathan Shepherd

Co-Director: Cece Belli

Choreography: Amy Marsden, Daisy Marsden

Show Coordinator: Andrea Garner

Music and Lyrics: Stephen Schwartz

Book: Philip LaZebnik

When

6:30pm Friday, January 2

6:30pm Saturday, January 3

3pm Sunday, January 4

6:30pm Friday, January 9

6:30pm Saturday, January 10

3pm Sunday, January 11

Where

Ridgeview High School

4555 SW Elkhorn Ave.

Redmond

Tickets

$15

OvationPA.com

About Ovation Performing Arts:

Ovation Performing Arts (OPA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, was founded more than 20 years ago as a homeschool choir. It has since evolved into a multifaceted performing arts group with a legacy of serving Christ and families with chorus, acting and dance classes, and theatrical productions. OPA prides itself on growing young actors with substantial ensemble work as well as principal opportunities, brought together in one top-quality production. Traditionally rehearsals have been during regular school hours, resulting in their distinction as a homeschool theater, but all are welcome. In 2025, OPA launched a new age-division structure: OPA Debut, for 8-12-year-olds, OPA Brava for those 13-18, OPA Forte for 14-18, and OPA Encore for 15 and up. OPA participants span from Sunriver to Culver, Prineville to Sisters, home-schooled actors to high school orchestra.

OvationPA.com