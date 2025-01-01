January First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

Bend/Old Mill

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing through January 31.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove presents vibrant paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member, Terri Gonzalez. Watercolor has been Terri’s medium of choice for some 20 years. Terri often works on canvas, using collage and gouache. She is currently a member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon and has exhibited around Central Oregon and the Portland area. Come grab a bite at The Grove and enjoy the artwork! Showing through January 31.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Now open, Neighbors: Wildlife Paintings by Hilary Baker, exhibiting through April 6. Neighbors shares imagery of wildlife native to the High Desert — gray fox, black bear, pronghorn antelope and others. They stand in the foreground with urban encroachment in the background—the fox on railroad tracks, the black bear in front of a 7-Eleven and the pronghorn antelope against the housing developments that now impede their movement across the landscape.

Continuing through January 12, 2025 is Sensing Sasquatch. Leave your pop-culture notions behind as you learn about the past, present and future of Sasquatch through the work of five Native artists. See their representations, stories and artwork about this “non-human other” and learn how they vary between tribes across regions in this High Desert Museum original exhibition.

Continuing through February 9, 2025 is Rick Bartow: Animal Kinship, an exhibition from the collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation by one of Oregon’s most celebrated artists, will open September 20, 2024 at the High Desert Museum. This is the third art exhibition in a year-long series of collaboration with the Jordan Schnitzer Family Foundation exploring the complex relationships between humans, animals and the world we share.

Continuing through June 15, Blood, Swet & Flannel explores what flannel represents. This unique experience invites visitors to explore the stories behind flannel — a fabric that goes beyond clothing to reflect the history of work and culture in the High Desert region. This original exhibition runs through June 15, 2025.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Healing Water continues showing at the St. Charles Gallery through September 2025.

Thomas Albright, art critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.”

A full time artist since he received his masters degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr, and Donald Simon.

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio open every week Friday-Sunday, 1-5pm and by appointment.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be hosting Erik Hoogen for the month of January. Erik’s dynamic and vibrant work involves large scale paintings and public murals. His vast art career has led him to expound on his love of street art and Mother Nature. In his mid-20s, Hoogen became a snowboard and skateboard art designer for K2. His work for K2, including the graphics for K2’s Zeppelin snowboard series, enabled him to spread his art all over the world. “Everybody knows I love painting butterflies, but the best thing I love to paint, bar none, are things that make you feel good. My biggest high in life with my art is to steal your attention and take a load off your mind.”~Erik Hoogen. Erik’s show goes through the month of January and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, and Sunday 12-4pm.

Linus Pauling Gallery

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.

541-385-3908 • uufco.org

The UUFCO Art Resources Team continues exhibiting Something to Celebrate in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s Linus Pauling Gallery through February 2, 2025.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., St. 100

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

On Friday, January 3, from 5-8pm People, Places & Things will open at Mockingbird Gallery. This two person show will feature artists Jennifer Diehl & Julee Hutchison. New artwork will fill the gallery. Entertainment and wine provided. This exhibit will run through the month of January.

Jennifer Diehl’s work has been described as “vibrant and decisive in a contemporary yet classic tradition.” Everyday subject matter comes to life on her canvases. Street scenes, cafes, landscapes, figurative works and still life vibrate with light in her pieces.

Julee Hutchison’s love of nature and animals led to plein air landscape painting and a move to scenic Telluride, Colorado. It’s hard for Julee not to be inspired by the land around her and while landscape painting was her first love, she also pursues figurative and still life work and continues to develop a passion for all subjects.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

The luminous pastel landscape paintings by Jan Dow will be presented by the Oxford Hotel during the month of January. Many of these landscapes are the result of Jan’s fascination with water reflections, seen from a kayak or canoe on lakes and slow moving rivers. Others are driven by the compelling shapes of unusual or dramatic landforms.

Changes in light over landscapes, whether driven by weather, season, or time of day transforms the mood of everything we see. A glorious, still day may feel serene and timeless one day, and moody and threatening another day. The intense quality of soft pastel colors allows Jan to capture these changes in vibrant paintings.

Jan is a member of the High Desert Art League, and has made her home in Bend since 1991.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

The group show of paintings by members of the High Desert Art League continue at Premiere Property Group through the month of January. The exhibit includes diverse works in oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel, and encaustic. More information on the High Desert Art League and its members can be found at highdesertartleague.com.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In January, Red Chair Gallery showcases wildlife photography by Sue Dougherty and plein air paintings by Sue Lyon Manley. Also on special display are blown glass sea creatures and other shapes by Jeff and Heather Thompson and jewelry by Julia Kennedy. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

Sage Custom Framing and Gallery continues featuring Small Works. This is a group show consisting of petite works in a variety of mediums and subject matter. Anything goes as long as it is small!

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday 10am-4pm and Saturday 12-4pm. Show runs through February 1.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers, a vibrant membership organization with a working studio and gallery, presents The Abstract Show. Visitors are invited to enjoy viewing original artworks in various mediums by over 20 artists. The public is invited to the artists’ reception on January 18, 2-4pm. Don’t’ miss this exciting and eclectic show. Opening Hours: Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1pm-4pm. Showing through February 27.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical physician assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Touchmark at Pilot Butte continues featuring original woodcut prints and paintings by Pamela Beaverson. Out and About In Central Oregon is a mixed collection of original woodcut prints and oil paintings showcasing the natural beauty found east of Oregon’s cascades and includes landscapes, wildlife, and botanical subjects. Beaverson explains, “I am so fortunate to live in a place where inspiration is all around me if I only walk out my door!” The works will be on display in the mezzanine gallery at Touchmark through the end of January.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Tumalo Art Co. is holding over its Group Exhibit, Kaleidoscope, and is celebrating the New Year January 3, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District First Friday Gallery Walk. Come in and enjoy the art, conversation, libations and wonderful food with our hosting artists.

This exhibit of works by all of our artists covers a wide swath of colorful, joyful images to bring light and warmth into the winter season. From abstract, to winsome, to traditional… in all mediums including paintings, photography, ceramics and sculpture.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents abstract geometric paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member, Glo Bremer. Glo finds herself drawn to geological formations: boulders, pinnacles, and rock faces. Nature’s sculptural forms inspire a humble impulse to respond with paint. As a photographer who favors the abstract, she also uses these images, and other found textures in collages with acrylic paint. Stop in to enjoy a beverage and drink in the art! Showing through January 31.

Redmond

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Bill Lind Beautiful bowl and hollow forms both functional and decorative from salvaged hardwoods. Always a favorite stop on First Fridays. Lind says, “I hope you enjoy the beauty that nature’s wood gives us!”

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Erin Skeer has a love for gardening and takes the outdoors and turns it into art. She finds inspiration every time she is in nature.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Dry Canyon Arts Association will hold a reception for the January Artist of the Month Dina Rhoden at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s.

Dina’s collages are a testament to her desire to create beauty and joy. Using acrylic paint, gold leaf, and found objects such as placemats and jeans, she layers textures and colors to produce pieces that are both visually stunning and emotionally uplifting. “My whole goal is for it to be joyful and surprising. Wherever you look, it’ll be something you didn’t expect,” she says.

Also at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s will be Kris Horn, December Artist of the Month. Horn enjoys exploring different mediums in her work and sharing the beauty of the natural world through her art.

The public is invited to join in on the celebration and view selections of Dina Rhoden and Kris Horn’s artworks.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s will also be hosting Carol Picknell and Redstar Mello. Picknell says she feels so fortunate to live in Central Oregon with all the natural beauty surrounding and inspiring her to share her views in paint. Mello says “my water colors represent the Interiors of the Human Spirit and my goal is for you to experience oh-nah-lea-he-nah-wah-tee meaning Good Medicine.”

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Jay Lowndes creates unique, one-of-a-kind crafted, hardwood pieces that not only accent any room in your home but are also practical for everyday use. He has the knack and experience for creating durable, wooden-wares such as charcuterie & cutting boards, coasters, Lazy Susans, small furniture pieces, quilt hangers, photo-boxes, and picture frames. He welcomes custom orders and can personalize a piece just for you! “Less slivers; more glitter!”

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

Olive Johnson, one of our youngest Dry Canyon Arts Association members, is starting her art career with style. She will be taking time out from her scholastic duties to display her watercolor paintings of wild and domestic flowers.

Wendy Wheeler-Jacobs creates what can best be described as “portraits” of birds, animals, trees, plants, mountains, rocks and other natural elements in saturated color. While watercolor is her preferred tool, she also enjoys acrylic and colored pencil. See more of her work at thepaintgeek.com.