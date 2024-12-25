Tower Ticket Announcement

(Graphic courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Belonging, Justice & Our Shared Humanity

Monday, January 27 at 6:30pm

We all strive for a world where everyone feels like they belong. Rather than focus on what separates us, Rev. Naomi Tutu will encourage us to focus on our shared humanity. She believes it’s important for everyone to recognize how our actions, or lack thereof, impact those around us. She will talk about how our differences are opportunities, and how the foundation for a just society is where we accept others and recognize the potential for greatness in each of us. This will foster a brighter future where everyone feels a sense of belonging.

FREE and OPEN to the public.‍ Please plan to arrive early. We will give unclaimed seats to those waiting for seats at 6:35pm.

ASL interpretation provided.

Can’t make it? Register here for access to the recorded version of this program. Registrants will receive an email with a link to the recorded event several days after the event. We are not livestreaming this event. For more information, visit cocc.edu/snv

