Jazz Show Brings Contemporary Big Band Sound

Featuring the music of jazz composer Tom Kubis, Central Oregon Community College’s Big Band Jazz group is performing its winter concert at 7pm on Friday, March 6, in Wille Hall on the Bend campus. The performance is free, though donations are appreciated.

Kubis’ musical arrangements define the contemporary big band sound and have been performed at major jazz festivals around the world, from Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival to the Berkeley Jazz Festival. His television credits include arranging and conducting the CBS Jackie Gleason 30-year Reunion Special and The Bob Newhart 20-Year Anniversary show.

Big Band Jazz is a community group of Central Oregon musicians dedicated to bringing artistry to the big band genre. Sponsored by COCC, it has been a part of the Central Oregon jazz scene for more than 30 years. There are currently 17 musicians enrolled in the COCC performance class.

For more information, contact band director Dave Sime at dsime2@cocc.edu. To learn more about Central Oregon Jazz, visit centraloregonjazz.org.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

