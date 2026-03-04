(Photo courtesy of SFF Presents)

Join us at The Belfry this tomorrow, March 5 for a show with not one, but two Sisters Folk Festival alums, David Wilcox and Justin Farren!

Wilcox tells stories full of heart and humor with authenticity. He has long been a quiet force in American folk music; a musician’s musician, a writer’s writer, and a seeker whose gift lies in making the personal feel universal.

Justin Farren will open the show, showcasing his trademark lyrics, known for their sudden twists and cleverness. Farren writes multidimensional songs that are uniquely personal, endlessly inventive, and highly relatable.

Don’t miss this quintessential folk concert with two of the best! Tickets are available online and at the door for $35/adults and $15/youth 17 & under.

