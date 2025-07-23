Jennifer O’Reilly & Cheryl Chapman Featured at Makin’ it Local in August

(Artwork by (left two) Jennifer O’Reilly and (right two) Cheryl Chapman)

Makin' It Local is honored to feature regionally acclaimed Central Oregon artist Cheryl Chapman of Silly Dog Art Glass and Central Oregon painter, Jennifer O'Reilly. The Summer Splash, an exhibition and sale, runs from August 1 to August 31, 2025.

An artist reception will be held Friday, August 22, 2025, 4-7pm during the Fourth Friday Art Walk. Meet Cheryl Chapman and Jennifer O’Reilly and enjoy live music by Stacie Lynn Johnson and Mystic.

Enjoy Makin’ it Local’s “special pour” of premium Oregon wine, our normal great Oregon beer, wine, and hors d’oeuvres. Friends and Vine, a wine shop in Sisters, curates its selection of wines. Will we have our “famous” Gingersnap cookies? You bet!

Summer Splash featuring newly released fine art giclée prints by Jennifer O’Reilly and reverse enamel painted fused glass art by Cheryl Chapman of Silly Dog Art Glass.

About Cheryl Chapman, Silly Dog Art Glass:

Cheryl employs traditional glass painting techniques, such as the “grisaille” technique, to create shadowing and texture. She then combines this technique with the addition of opaque high-fire glass enamels for detail and color. Cheryl begins with drawings embellished with a touch of whimsy, and then proceeds with the painting and firing process, which can involve as many as five kiln firings to produce the final piece. Animals, especially dogs, cats, foxes, and birds, take precedence in my work. The scenery around our current home in Central Oregon has significantly influenced the development of her subject matter. She enjoys detailing the close-up and sometimes partial view of an animal’s face or head.

About Jennifer O’Reilly:

Jennifer O’Reilly has worked as a fish and wildlife biologist in central Oregon for over 20 years. Her deep connection to the natural world is evident in her vibrant, abstract landscapes and whimsical depictions of flora and fauna. Inspired by the Fauvist painters of early 20th-century France, Jennifer blends inks with both liquid and heavy-bodied acrylics to create free-flowing and boldly colored pieces that reflect a joyful spirit. A self-taught painter, she was recently invited to share her artwork with the community through Makin’ it Local. Jennifer lives on a farm and native plant nursery in Redmond, Oregon, where she gardens and paints in her free time.

About Stacie Lynn Johnson and Mystic:

Stacie Dread and Mystic are talented singer-songwriters and guitarists who are a staple in the Bend music scene. Stacie Lynn Johnson is known for her soulful, powerhouse vocals and passionately inspired melodies. With the addition of Aaron “Mystic” Chambers’ lyrical skills on the mic and percussion, the sound is spun in a fresh direction, and they bring a male/female vocal dynamic in which to intertwine. A blend of acoustic guitars, drums, bamboo flutes, freestyle raps, harmonies, folk, reggae, rock, and a lot of love!

