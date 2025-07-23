Workshops & Auditions for Beetlejuice Jr. at BEAT Children’s Theatre

(Photo courtesy of BEAT Children’s Theatre)
This is a show about death.
We’re thrilled to announce auditions for our fall production of Beetlejuice Jr. — a spooky, spectacular, and laugh-out-loud musical based on the beloved movie and Broadway hit!
This show dives into the “whole being dead thing” with heart and humor. When teenager Lydia Deetz moves into a haunted house and meets the ghostly couple who once lived there — along with a mischievous demon named Beetlejuice — chaos ensues!
Open to actors ages 11-18, Beetlejuice Jr. is a unique opportunity to take on bold characters, big choreography, and Broadway-style comedy. Unlike most BEAT Children’s Theatre productions, this show will be cast by audition only.
Registration for Beetlejuice Jr. auditions will open at 8am on Monday, August 4 and close at 6pm on Thursday, August 7. Sign up for auditions and workshops on our website: beatchildrenstheatre.org.
This show is a fabulous opportunity for performers who love humor, high energy, and just the right amount of spooky fun. We can’t wait to bring the “ghost-with-the-most” to life with your talent!
Audition Workshops
Learn music, choreography, and how to have a successful audition
- Monday, August 18 | 5-7pm
- Tuesday, August 19 | 5-7pm
Auditions
- Monday, August 25 | 9am-12pm
- Tuesday, August 26 | 9am-12pm
Rehearsal Schedule
- Mondays, Tuesdays & Thursdays | September 8-October 23 | 4:30-6:30pm
- Saturdays | September 20 & 27 | 9am-12pm
Tech/Dress Rehearsals
- Monday, October 27 | 4:30-9:30pm
- Tuesday, October 28 | 4:30-9:30pm
- No rehearsal on Wednesday, October 29
Performance Dates
- Thursday, October 30 | 8-11am (School Show) & 5-9pm
- Friday, October 31 | 5-10pm
- Saturday, November 1 | 12-4pm & 5-8pm
- Thursday, November 6 | 5-9pm
- Friday, November 7 | 8-11am (School Show) & 5-10pm
- Saturday, November 8 | 12-4pm & 5-8pm
Questions? Reach out to Lauren at admin@beatchildrenstheatre.org.