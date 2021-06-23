Jill’s Wild Tasteful Women Moves to Space in Sisters, Announces Events

(Image | Courtesy of Jill’s Wild Tasteful Women)

After a year off, we’re ready to celebrate. There are lots of new pictures painted, new products created and it’s time to exhibit. We are unstoppably wild. This isn’t just art. This is a movement. Our bodies are our own, and they are perfect! Our hearts are wild and free. This is a celebration of all women of all races, religions and creeds. This is wildness. Let’s have fun. We are post-mask, post-pandemic and ready to celebrate!

First of all, we have moved from a retail gallery to an online art attic/office in downtown Sisters. Upstairs in the Three Creek log building at 220 South Ash Street, we have a happy, wonderful space with room for display and products.

We’re open to the public by appointment. Call 541-410-8880.

Events:

Fourth Friday at the office, June 25, 3pm until 7pm-ish. Join us for a tour of our new spot plus some refreshments.

Quilt show pop-up show, July 10, all day at the Three Creeks building inside and out.

Art in the Park, Richland, Washington, July 23-24

Anacortes Arts Festival Anacortes, Washington, August 6-8

Boise Art Museum’s Art in the Park Boise, Idaho, September 10-12

New art, new designer black mugs, new images on slate and more are to come. Time to make up for a year off. I have missed my wonderful customers and look forward to seeing everyone.

jillnealgallery.com