Additional Tickets Now Available for Sunriver Music Festival Concerts

(Photos courtesy of Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce)

More friends can now enjoy marvelous music! Online ticket sales have re-opened for two sold-out concerts of the August 14-23 Summer Festival.

August 14 — CLASSICAL CONCERT I

Featuring The Eroica Trio and the full Festival Orchestra at Sunriver Sharc Amphitheater

August 18 — POPS CONCERT

Featuring artistic director candidates Kelly Kuo and Brett Mitchell at Sunriver Sharc Amphitheater.

Capacity had previously been greatly limited, but it has been determined that more seats can be occupied safely while still maintaining the recommended distance. Click Here for more information.

