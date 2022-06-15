Join Us for a Photography Workshop

(A sunburst through the trees at the Metolius Preserve | Photo by Christian Murillo)

Come join Deschutes Land Trust and professional photographer Christian Murillo for an early morning photography workshop at the Metolius Preserve.

During this three-hour class, you will walk through the beautiful ponderosa pine forest in search of wildflowers, wildlife and great light.

Throughout the workshop, Christian will provide both technical and creative instruction, to help you not only find the right image, but also to learn how to make your images stand out. All skill and experience levels welcome. The goal is to meet you where you are in your photography journey, and help you take your images to the next level. Whether you shoot with your cell phone or a professional DSLR, this workshop offers learning opportunities for you.

There is a $100 registration fee for this workshop.

Registration is required in advance.

Sign up today!

