Join Us for a Plein Air Painting Exhibition

(A woman painting at Indian Ford Meadow Preserve | Photo by Jay Mather)

Local artists are celebrating 25 years of conservation in Central Oregon by painting Deschutes Land Trust protected lands.



During the month of August, Plein Air Painters of Oregon (PAPO) will be out and about at Land Trust Preserves, painting these beautiful places in honor of our 25th anniversary. Their works will be exhibited at Layor Art + Supply in downtown Bend during the month of September.



We hope you’ll stop by the show to see what the artists experience and express when visiting Land Trust Preserves. While you’re there, vote for one of the PAPO artists to receive a People’s Choice Award.

The exhibit starts September 3 at Layor Art + Supply, 1000 NW Wall St., Suite 110, in downtown Bend. Learn more.

deschuteslandtrust.org