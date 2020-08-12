Sunriver Hosting Variety of Summertime Events

(Sunriver Art Fair poster | Courtesy of The Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce)

The Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce announces the following upcoming events:

A Socially Distanced Evening of Gratitude Where Toast & Jam Thanks You for Your Support

On Wednesday, August 12, beginning at 6pm, join us at the Sunriver Resort as we celebrate and thank our families, friends and those who have supported us and cheered us on to write and record our own music. Toast & Jam wants to thank you for all the enjoyment you have brought to us. We are excited to share with you a little EP we recorded and hope you can join us for a fun evening. Please bring your own low-back chairs or blankets. We will have a food cart there for your enjoyment as well as a cash-only bar. The cost to attend is $10 and tickets can be purchased here. To see the Resort’s Summer Explorer Guide, click here.

2020 Sunriver Art Fair

We are all missing the Sunriver Art Fair this year, from volunteering at the SRAF to shopping for that perfect decor item to that beautiful piece of jewelry to gifts for your family and friends. Exciting news…you can still shop at the SRAF! Click on the link below and it will take you to a list of SRAF artists where you can purchase items directly from the artists: SRAF.

Sunriver Books & Music Author Event

On August 22 at 5:30pm, Keith McCafferty will present The Bangtail Ghost, the latest in his series set in Montana featuring Sherriff Martha Ettinger, Sean Stranahan and Harold Little Feather, among a cast of other characters, who come to feel like good friends. The event will take place on Zoom. To attend, please email to sunriverbooks@sunriverbooks.com and you will receive a Zoom link the day before or day of the event. We would greatly appreciate it if you would also purchase your copy of The Bangtail Ghost from Sunriver Books & Music. The release date is August 18. Click here for details.

