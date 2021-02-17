Join Us for the Peace Park Season Opening Celebration & Green Tire Giveaway This Saturday

(Photo | Courtesy of Mt. Bachelor)

We believe that all parks are not created equal! As the only Woodward Mountain Park in the Northwest, Mt. Bachelor boasts 15 terrain zones that offer progression experiences for entry level, intermediate and advanced skiers and riders alike. This week, we will open both our 22 foot halfpipe — yes, that is a 22-footer — and the Peace Park from top to bottom. Located off Skyliner chairlift, Peace Park is a unique mountain park zone that is all about flow, style and utilizing the natural terrain as features.

On Saturday, February 20, it’s time to Find Your Peace and join us for some free-flowing fun as we celebrate the opening of the Woodward Mt. Bachelor Peace Park for the winter 2020/21 season! Take a lap through the Peace Park from 11am-3pm to get down to the funky beats playing at the Woodward Boombox, catch Mt. Bachelor’s Woodward athletes lapping through the park and snag a Woodward beanie or Peace Park sticker pack. We’ll also be snapping hero shots that will be posted to both the Mt. Bachelor and Woodward Mt. Bachelor social channels on Saturday. Guests who park in the Skyliner lot should keep an eye out for a roving Subaru handing out FREE après burritos, courtesy of our partners at Mountain Dew.

WIN A SET OF NOKIAN TIRES THIS SATURDAY

The Green Tire Giveaway is Back

Don’t miss your chance to win a full set of Nokian tires at the Green Tire Giveaway! Along with resort partner Nokian Tyres, @nokiantyresna, we’re hosting a virtual scavenger hunt on Saturday, February 20. Follow @mtbachelor on Instagram and tune into the insta-story for clues starting at 9am. The one lucky winner to find the green tire will win a complete set of Nokian tires!

SUBARU STOKE WEEKEND FEBRUARY 20-21

Free Swag For Early Bird Subies!

Groundhog Day declared six more weeks of winter and based on our forecast, we’re claiming a lot longer. As a cheers to a long winter, we’re stoking out the first 20 Subarus (with a parking reservation) to arrive in the West Village lot this weekend with stoke packs, which include a preferred parking spot for the day, swag bag and vouchers for free coffee at the new Subie Shack!

mtbachelor.com