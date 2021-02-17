High Desert Chamber Music Awarded Grants from James F. & Marion L. Miller Foundation & Oregon Arts Commission

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) has been awarded a grant from the James F. & Marion L. Miller Foundation toward general operating support. The independent and private foundation was established in 2002 to enhance the quality of life of Oregonians through support of the Arts and Education.

High Desert Chamber Music has also received a grant from the Oregon Arts Commission, a state agency. The Small Operating Grant provides operating support for small arts organizations with annual cash operating expenses of less than $150,000. Eligible applicants are arts organizations that offer ongoing, sustained, artistic programming and outreach programs in the community.

“In any given year, grant support is essential to the financial health of an arts organization,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “At this time, while the HDCM Concert Series is on hold, our organization’s primary focus and anchor in programming, we are so fortunate to be awarded grants for general operating support to assist in covering our basic needs until we can resume our programs.”

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Through our concert series and Educational Outreach programs, we aspire to heighten a level of appreciation, awareness and understanding of this great genre of classical music. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of world-class professional performing artists.

HDCM 2020-2021 title sponsors include Mission Building and Renovation, German Master Tech, Miller Lumber and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support is provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, BendBroadband and Tracy Lynn Photography.

For further information, contact 541-306-3988 or info@highdesertchambermusic.com.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com