Join Us March 6, 2024 at Caldera Gallery

Photo Showcase Closing March 6, 2024

Join us in sharing space and community at the closing of Caldera’s Origin Story photography group show. We will hold open hours in our Portland gallery space on March 6 from 3-5pm.

This is a special date, Dan Wieden’s birthday, and we invite you to join us for an intimate gathering of Caldera community — family and friends — to share memories of Papa Bear.

P.S. Last calls, limited edition showcase prints, and postcards will be available for sale. And a slice of ceremonial pie for those early birds.

Optional RSVP: Please email Caldera at development@calderaarts.org to give us a rough headcount.

We Appreciate You!

Caldera Gallery

1227 NW Davis Ave, Portland, Oregon.

Caldera’s mission is to inspire and support youth from underserved rural and urban communities by awakening the potential of their creative voice.

When you become a sustaining donor, you help to ensure Caldera’s programs will always be free, and that this creativity-centered, whole brain learning is available, year-round, for middle school and high school learners.

