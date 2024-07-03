July First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Bend & Redmond

First Friday ~ Bend/Old Mill District

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing through August.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

650 SW Bond St., Ste. 100

541-383-7600 • cascadehasson.com

Dominique Ovalle-Kongsli Fine Art Studio is excited to present Creation Sings, Dominique Ovalle-Kongsli’s second exhibition at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty in Downtown Bend. A suite of bold, colorful, and vibrant butterfly and moth paintings float through the hall gallery, behind the main showroom. Welcome to the butterfly release.

To celebrate this butterfly collection release, there will be a First Friday Art Walk reception on July 5, 5-9pm.

Artwork is listed for sale at dominiquekongsli.com. A portion of sales will go to support educating girls from High Atlas Mountain rural communities in Morocco where Berber rugs are created (efamorocco.org) and A Rocha International to support nature conservation efforts (arocha.org/en).

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/departments/library

Central Oregon Community College’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery is exhibiting Art About Agriculture: RESOURCEful from July 3 to August 22, with an opening reception from 3-5pm on Wednesday, July 3. The juried exhibition, an annual touring art event, highlights the lifeblood of Pacific Northwest’s agricultural diversity, economy, communities and culture. Summer gallery hours are Monday-Thursday, 9am to 3pm; visit cocc.edu/library for details.

Sponsored and coordinated by Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences, the annual art competition, now in its 41st year, features 46 artists who represent 19 counties throughout Oregon, Washington and Idaho. This year, for the first time, the exhibition was open to the student community and includes the work of several students.

Established in 1983, Art About Agriculture was founded on the idea that art can promote agricultural awareness and appreciation. The permanent collection can be found on display in several public spaces throughout the state, including at the Columbia Gorge Food Bank in The Dalles, Wheat Marketing Center in Portland and Chemeketa Community College in Salem.

For more information on the exhibition, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disability, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.

Dry Canyon Forge

37 NW Greenwood Ave.

541-420-6413 • yakushev.studio • info@yakushev.studio

Anton Yakushev is an artist and metal sculptor, he creates works of art in sculptural, functional and decorative forms. The artist uses traditional hand-forging techniques in conjunction with industrial forging tools and equipment to link the history of the blacksmith’s craft with a contemporary approach to thinking, design, and action. Anton explores the narrative qualities and representational nature through the use of metal, he pushes the limits, while using steel to capture nature, birth and death through a detailed process involving hand-forging methods.

Here’s your chance to check out some of the amazing one-of-a-kind metal art that’s on display at the Dry Canyon Forge! Join us for Downtown Bend’s First Friday July 5 with an opening reception at 5pm.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Continuing through September 8 is the artwork of Ann Hamilton, Matthew Day Jackson, Wangechi Mutu and Kiki Smith, Near, Far, Gone: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation, the Museum’s most recent exhibit, explores the close and complex relationship between humans and wildlife. Whether employing symbolism or allegory, color or texture, size or shape, these artists have looked to animals to contextualize the human experience and define our reflection in the landscape. Each of the 19 works featured in the exhibition depicts an animal species in transition: some endangered, some threatened, some existing near humans and others moving further away.

And continuing through January 12, 2025 is Sensing Sasquatch. Leave your pop-culture notions behind as you learn about the past, present and future of Sasquatch through the work of five Native artists. See their representations, stories and artwork about this “non-human other” and learn how they vary between tribes across regions in this High Desert Museum original exhibition.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

David Kreitzer, Contemporary Realist — open for Bend First Friday EVERY month. Come see David’s new works.

Thomas Albright, art critic of the San Francisco Chronicle, wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.”

A full time artist since he received his masters degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr, and Donald Simon.

See David’s new shows: Figure, Fantasy, Water, Mid-West Heritage at Sunriver Betty Gray Gallery July-September, 2024; and Koi, Water, Lilies at the St. Charles Gallery September 2024-September 2025.

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio is open every week, Friday-Sunday, 1-6pm or by appointment.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

During the month of July, Layor Art Supply is displaying artwork by Zach Filkins. Zach is an artist and muralist who has lived and worked in Bend for the past eight years. Some notable examples of his work can be found around town including a large mural covering the Subaru dealership as well as a mural for Sunriver Brewing on Galveston.

In this show, Where We’ve Been, Zach continues to explore the recurring themes of life through the use of vibrant color and light. Whether it’s the encouraging highs that life offers or the draining valleys; everyone experiences these changes in altitude. We shine around, and sometimes we hide. We adventure and we settle down.

We follow the undulating tides of life. But at the end of the day, it’s everyone’s first time living. And life offers Grace. We are all becoming somebody. And much of the somebody we’re each becoming can be attributed in large part… to where we’ve been.

Zach’s show can be viewed starting July 5 during Layor’s regular business hours.

Linus Pauling Gallery ~ Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.

541-385-3908 • uufco.org

Splendors of the Night Sky, featuring astro landscape photography of the Aurora Borealis and the Milky Way by Kristina Ziegler, continues through September 1.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., St. 100

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

Opening First Friday, July 5, from 5-8 pm, Mockingbird Gallery will be hung with the amazing art of Dan Chen for his one-man show, Reflections & New Beginnings. The gallery will also be filled with the music of Dillon Schneider on guitar. This exhibit will run through the end of July.

Moving to the Pacific Northwest from San Francisco engendered in Dan a love of wildlife, and he depicts these creatures in his beautiful bronzes. He uses a wax or oil-based sculpting medium depending on the size and complexity of the subject.

The solid foundation in many art forms such as oil painting, watercolor, pastel pencil, soft pastel, charcoal drawing, slip-cast ceramics, porcelain, raku pottery, stoneware, and bronze has allowed Dan to perfect his own methods. His experience with the eastern and western disciplines of art has provided the inspiration for the extremely pleasing and dramatic style he has developed.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

For July, Jean Lubin is the featured artist presenting her exhibit Impressions of Nature and the Equine in the lobby gallery at the Oxford Hotel.

Jean will be showing new works and featuring her painting Red Rocket, which is an illustration in her recently published book The Court Reporter’s Tightrope, a legal thriller/romance.

Stop by during the First Friday Art Walk on July 5 and meet Jean as she demonstrates her painting and sketching techniques. All work is for sale.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

Bend encaustic artist Janice Rhodes is being featured during the month of June at Premiere Properties.

Encaustics is an ancient art form that requires heat to melt the medium consisting of wax, resin and pigments. Heat must again be applied to each layer that is brushed onto a birch board. The result is heavily textured, as well as brilliant and durable.

Meet the artist at Premiere Properties on Minnesota Avenue on First Friday, July 5, from 5-7pm.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In July, Red Chair Gallery showcases landscapes in oil by Rebecca Baldwin and watercolors by Linda Swindle. Eleanor Murphey displays her Art Deco style pottery. Jewelry by two different artists, Sara Krempel and Tyler Haas, will also be featured. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am to 6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

For the month of July, Sage Custom Framing and Gallery presents the High Desert Art League. Show’s theme, Celebrating Summer, features their diverse artists. Works include photography, oils, encaustic, watercolor, pastel and mixed media. Subjects range from wildlife and landscapes to mixed media and abstracts, to figurative and florals. Celebrating Summer runs July 3-27.

The Gallery is open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm, Saturday 12-4pm and First Friday 4-7pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Gallery presents Mixers, a show dedicated to artwork of various mediums by SageBrushers members. Come view during regular gallery hours or at the Artists’ Reception on July 13 from 2-4pm. Gallery hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1pm-4pm. Showing July 1-August 30.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

Kira has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. Her work will be on display at The Stacks Gallery and Studios in the Old Mill above Sisters Coffee. You can also find her work online at kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical physician assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Touchmark at Pilot Butte is continuing to feature the pastel landscapes of High Desert Art League member Jan Dow. The exhibit, Lakes and Deserts, is located in Touchmark’s Mezzanine Gallery and will on display through July.

“The wild Sonora Desert, with its Colorado River side lakes, is a visual feast of land forms, ever-changing water reflections, and ever-changing light,” explains Jan. “The same is found on the far eastern stretches of the Snake River, as well as in the High Desert lakes and mountains of the Cascades. This show of pastel landscapes represents my fascination with the beauty and mystery of the contrast of water to desert.” For more information on the artist and the High Desert Art League, visit highdesertartleague.com. Contact Jan Dow at jrdbaja@gmail.com.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Helen Brown’s July exhibit, The Bend We Love, opens at Tumalo Art Co. July 5 from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District’s First Friday Gallery Walk, highlighting some of the more beloved places in Bend and Central Oregon. Some are iconic, like the Tower Theatre, Old Mill Stacks and Drake Park, and some are more obscure. All are viewed through an artist’s eye with a twist in the perspective, and with the affection residents and visitors feel for this area.

An award-winning watercolorist, Helen paints on rice paper using her signature batik technique which utilizes wax resistance to build up the colors and layers. She painting various subjects that capture her interest, from landscapes to statues and musical instruments, with an emphasis on the unusual angle, textures and often, whimsy.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents serene landscape water mixable oil paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member, Cheryl Buchanan. Cheryl is a self-taught artist from Oregon. She enjoys landscapes and the beauty of all Oregon has to offer. Stop in to enjoy a beverage and drink in the art! Showing through October.

First Friday ~ Redmond

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Lori Agnew creates original fine art and reproductions that inspire self-discovery through the natural world. Her work is replete with symbolism and archetypes that make her works speak in multiple languages. Karen Williams is a self-taught, mixed media, acrylic artist. She enjoys the process of creation, building up layers to reveal the story of the artwork. The colorful playfulness in her work is influenced by her experience as an educator as well as her own life journey.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Constance “Connie” Soballe uses pyrography (woodburning) and watercolor on live edge wood, branches and found-wood objects to discover and enhance the object’s texture and natural beauty. She enjoys exploring each piece and revealing its story.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Jay Lowndes says woodworking runs deep in his family heritage, so it came naturally, even as a kid, to create all kinds of items out of wood. As he has aged, his simple weekend woodworking projects extended into lengthier, more complex craftsmanship. Today, he spends his days creating unique, one-of-a-kind hardwood pieces that not only accent any room in your home but are also practical for everyday use. John Goodman creates art that is inspired by personal experience, imagination and memories. He says his intent and his challenge with every piece is to distill and simplify nature in order to convey a mood or feeling. Rick Thompson says he is still discovering his style. Having retired from a long career as a graphic designer, Rick now finds himself painting landscapes, people, wildlife, machinery, architecture — anything that captures his eye and moves him. He still approaches art with fresh eyes, constantly exploring, questioning, adapting, and learning, striving to breathe life onto canvas.

Desert Prairie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Ste. 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

Judi McAlpin’s style is often described as whimsical, whether it be her pottery or lampwork glass pieces. She often makes hand-painted functional pottery. Judi says she likes to create art that is useful rather than simply decorative.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Joy Woodburn creates vibrant mixed media art where fine-line ink detail meets washes of watercolor to explore both pattern and fluidity within and around her subjects. A gallery of her work can be found at joywoodburn.com. Hall Anderson has been taking pictures for 50 years. He spent many of those years as a staff photographer at the Ketchikan Daily News in Alaska. His photography is a must-see mix of photojournalism and fine art. Josie Powell makes silver and copper jewelry that complements the Central Oregon lifestyle. Nature influences many of her designs as do ethnic and geometrical patterns from around the world. She creates silver and copper jewelry that reflects the warmth and personality of those who wear it.

High Desert Florals

231 SW Sixth St.

541-923-3977 • highdesertflorals.com

Scott Larson discovered the enjoyment of creating art later in life. As he learned to find contentment in the creative process, he used his GI Bill to earn an associate in fine arts. Scott makes art in various mediums and is drawn to abstract styles.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

Gary McPherson loves to capture the essence of some of the beautiful spots you can come across as you explore this area and hopes that you can also feel it in his paintings. Robin McQuiston expresses her art in clean lines and glass that incorporate patterns of the real world. Robin appreciates the micro patterns such as DNA or natural patterns found in rivers and rocks and combines them into beautiful glass objects.