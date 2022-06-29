July First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibits in Redmond

Eqwine Wine Bar

218 SW Fourth St. • Redmond

541-527-4419 • eqwine-wine.com

Eqwine Wine Bar invites you to see the wonderful watercolor work of Terri Dill-Simpson during First Friday Art Walk on July 1. Terri devotes lots of time to her love of painting. She makes images that sometimes whisper softly, or otherwise march boldly from the paper. “My paintings show my passion for color and the incredible beauty of nature.” View Terri’s website at 4brushstrokes.com.

Grace & Hammer Pizzeria

641 SW Cascade Ave. • Redmond

541-668-6684 • graceandhammer.com

Grace & Hammer invites you to see the beautiful mixed media work of Gina Detweiler. Gina creates multi layered art with an emphasis on calming colors and textures. She created the seaside collection to inspire relaxation and rest and the sense of wonder that comes from traveling to coastal areas. The lovely church building that houses Grace & Hammer was completed in 1912 and declared an historic site in 1976. Listen for the bell on Friday evenings calling you to dinner. Dry Canyon Arts Association (DCAA) presents First Friday Art Walk on July 1 from 4pm to 7pm in downtown Redmond. Come meet with local artists and enjoy their creative works of art.

Junction Roastery

708 SW Deschutes Ave. • Redmond

junctionroastery.com

Junction Roastery invites you to see watercolors by local artist, Cathy Huntington, during First Friday Art Walk. Cathy loves to paint still life, pets and flowers. She paints things that make her feel good, either with the colors she uses or the subject matter at hand.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth Ave. • Redmond

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

SCP Redmond Hotel invites you to see the very creative works of Linda Barker during First Friday Art Walk on July 1. Linda is an eclectic, mostly self-taught artist who enjoys working in a variety of media. Her recent focus is creating unique, stylish jewelry and clothing using repurposed materials. Her art reflects her value for protecting the environment through creating art from resources that others have tossed out. Her sense of style is represented in each of her creations.