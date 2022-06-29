July at the High Desert Museum

(Art in the West artist Kat Houseman and visitors | Photo by Todd Cary)

Summer is in full swing at the High Desert Museum and we’ve got lots more fun on deck in July.

Please note that the Museum is closed for the Independence Day holiday on Monday, July 4.

Events

Saturday, July 9

1-3pm

Ice Cream Made at the Ranch

On hot summer days, who wouldn’t love to help make (and eat) some homemade ice cream?! Head out to the Ranch to see how ice cream was made in 1904 using an authentic cedar tub freezer. Learn about the history of this delicious treat and how many turns it takes to create it! Then try a sample of your own at the Rimrock Café for $2 a scoop.

FREE with Museum admission.

Sunday, July 10

9am-5pm

Exhibit Closing: Kids Curate: The Power of Process

Don’t miss your last chance to celebrate this year’s Kids Curate exhibition! From the hands and hearts of student artists, Kids Curate: The Power of Process brings the voices from the halls of Hugh Hartman Elementary School in Redmond to the walls of the Museum. The Kids Curate program, now in its tenth year, uses an interdisciplinary, art-centered approach to develop social-emotional skills, empathy, perspective and more. Months of effort culminate in an interactive, multidimensional and multilingual mural display created by the fourth-grade students.

FREE with Museum admission.

Sunday, July 10

9am-5pm

Exhibit Closing: Vanishing Night: Conserving Dark Skies in the High Desert

It’s your last chance to bask in the glow of Vanishing Night! The High Desert boasts some of the darkest night skies in the United States. But increasing light pollution emanating from urban centers threatens the health of species that depend on the dark. Vanishing Night: Conserving Dark Skies in the High Desert illuminates the critical role of dark skies for High Desert animals and our own cultural heritage. Join us to explore how we can protect the dark and reduce light pollution in our growing communities.

FREE with Museum admission.

Saturday, July 16

11am-3pm

Ranch Sawmill Demonstration

Full steam ahead! See the 1904 Lazinka Sawmill in action and discover how critical steam-powered sawmills were to families in the High Desert.

Free with Museum admission.

Saturday, July 23

9am-5pm

Exhibit Opening: Art in the West

This annual, juried art exhibition attracts well-known artists from around the country. Proceeds of the silent auction help support the Museum’s educational programs.

Free with Museum admission.

On-Going Exhibitions

Imagine a World through September 25, 2022

This exhibition considers the ambitions, intentions and outcomes (sometimes disastrous) of intentional communities in the High Desert and Western United States over the past half century. It highlights contemporary artists as well, sharing their visions of alternative worlds and futures. “Imagine a World” invites each of us to reflect on how we are.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more: highdesertmuseum.org/imagine-a-world.

Lair: Light and the Art of Stephen Hendee through November 27, 2022

Lair is an immersive exhibition created for the High Desert Museum by artist Stephen Hendee. Hendee’s sculptures explore the spaces in which we live, both physically and virtually. Inspired by natural sciences, architecture, science fiction and digital culture, he uses color, light and space to create simulations of virtual worlds that transport the viewer to a place that is both familiar yet unexpected, whimsical yet unsettling.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more: highdesertmuseum.org/lair.

Daily Schedule

(All daily talks are free with Museum admission with the exception of Raptors of the Desert Sky.)

Natural History Walk

10am

Join a naturalist for a short walk on Museum grounds to learn about the diverse habitats that support an abundance of plants and animals in the region.

Horses on the Range

10:30am

There are an estimated 95,000 free-roaming horses throughout the West. Where did they come from, how are they managed and what impact do they have on High Desert ecosystems?

Otter Encounter

12:30pm

Explore the role this charismatic animal plays in riparian ecosystems of the High Desert. Where are they found? What do they eat? How are they an indicator of a healthy river community?

High Desert Fish Tales

1:30pm

Healthy populations of fish have sustained economies and ecosystems in the High Desert for thousands of years. Discover the surprising diversity of native fish, their importance to our communities and why we must work together to restore them to the landscape. At Cheney Pond gathering area, weather permitting.

Wolves in the High Desert

2pm

At one time the entire High Desert was habitat for the gray wolf. Exterminated in the 1900s, the apex predator is now staging a comeback. Learn about the biology of wolves, their role in natural ecosystems and the challenges communities are working to overcome as they return home.

Desert Dwellers

3pm

We share the High Desert with an amazing diversity of wildlife. Explore the adaptations that enable our wild neighbors to thrive while learning about their conservation from our animal ambassadors!

Bird of Prey Encounter

4pm

Meet a nonreleasable raptor in the Museum’s care. Learn about the unique natural history of different species, their role in the environment and what you can do to ensure their future on the landscape.

1904 Miller Ranch and Sawmill

10:30am-4pm

Meet Central Oregonians of the past as they welcome you into interactive history. Explore how a family lived and supported itself in the High Desert. Help with the chores and play games!

High Desert Ranger Station

10am-3pm

Explore the role of the U.S. Forest Service in managing your National Forest System at this historic ranger station, from which a district forest ranger cared for the land and served the people for decades.

Raptors of the Desert Sky

11:30am

Be awed by the beauty and power of free-flying raptors during our outdoor program. Learn all about birds of prey as they soar overhead.

A 15-minute walk from the Admissions Desk. The trail to the flight area may be difficult for strollers and wheelchairs. Weather permitting.

Members, children and seniors $5

Nonmembers $7 plus admission

Ages two and younger are free

Tickets must be purchased from Admissions by 11am. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/raptors-of-the-desert-sky.

