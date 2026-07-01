July First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

BEND // OLD MILL

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133

bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

Fine art photo exhibit continues at COCC captures spirit of ghost town. Portraying the Western spirit and history of the small community of Shaniko in north-central Oregon, an exhibition of fine art documentary photography, titled Believers, by Bend photographer Rosie Day will be on display at Central Oregon Community College’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from June 16 to September 1.

Day’s work offers an intimate look at the residents of Shaniko — a once-thriving area deemed the “Wool Capital of the World” and now a veritable ghost town — whom she collaborated with over a five-year period. Some of the work employs the cyanotype process, an analogue photographic technique created in the 1800s.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Day formerly lived in the ranch community of Spray, working as a high school educator, before relocating to Bend. A former staff photographer at COCC, she now teaches in the college’s welding program. She holds a bachelor of arts from the University of the Arts London and a master of arts from Falmouth University.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. For gallery hours of operation, visit cocc.edu/library. For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

Deschutes Historical Museum

129 NW Idaho Ave.

541-389-1813 • deschuteshistory.org

As part of the Juneteenth Free Day, the Deschutes Historical Museum recently opened Moments That Made US. The exhibit explores how generations of Americans have given meaning to the ideals set out in the Declaration of Independence, a look back across two centuries to highlight both challenging and celebratory times from the colonial era to recent generations.

Moments That Made US explores five themes drawn directly from the Declaration of Independence: Created Equal; Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness; Free and Independent States; Consent of the Governed; and We Mutually Pledge. The featured moments from American history inspire curiosity about the events that shaped the nation and remind us that our story was never inevitable, we shaped it at every turn.

Developed through a multi-state collaboration to ensure that Americans throughout the nation would have the opportunity to meaningfully engage in the nation’s 250th anniversary, it adapts the acclaimed Moments That Made US exhibition created by History Colorado.

The community exhibition for the America 250 commemoration will be on view through November 14, 2026.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

Double Takes Photography by Silvia Hajek Jorgensen will be on display July-August. Jorgensen’s images are explorations in double exposures in camera. Her images of flowers, high desert terrain of sagebrush and bitterbrush, Oregon Ponderosa pine forests and people in action create a visually engaging effect somewhat like the glazing technique in watercolor. Silvia has been a lifelong lover of photography and storytelling.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

The 2026 Art in the West returns July 18. Exhibiting through October 2, Art in the West is an annual juried exhibition and silent auction featuring traditional and contemporary art that celebrates the landscapes, wildlife, people, cultures and history of the High Desert — a region that stretches from the eastern slope of the Cascades and Sierras to the Wyoming Basin and Colorado Plateau.

The recently opened exhibition, Miguel Almeida: Las Manos que dan de Comer, continues through October 11. In a new, site-specific installation for High Desert Museum, Almeida shares murals, sculptures and animations offering a window into the daily lives of the people that harvest the fresh fruits and vegetables bound for our local markets and dinner tables. Miguel Almeida: Las Manos que dan de Comer (The Hands That Feed) is presented in English and Spanish.

Continuing through January 3, 2027: Under Pressure: A Volcanic Exploration. For thousands of years, the tranquility of the High Desert has been punctuated by the explosive power of volcanoes. Under Pressure: A Volcanic Exploration explores the natural history and science behind the West’s most iconic powerhouses. This immersive gallery experience will engage visitors’ senses with hands-on activities and intense visuals, feeling the coarseness of volcanic rock and hearing stories about historic eruptions. Under Pressure takes a deep dive into the geologic giants that exist all around us.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio open every week Friday through Sunday, 1-5pm. Please text ahead to view: 805-234-2048.

Thomas Albright, Art Critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” A full-time artist since he received his master’s degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr and Donald Simon.

Layor Art Gallery

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Gallery invites the community to celebrate First Friday Art Walk on Friday, July 3, from 5-8pm with an exhibition featuring new work by Pamela Claflin, Stefan Savides, Tyler Saunders, Zach Filkins and Douglas Robertson.

Bringing together five artists with distinctly different approaches, the exhibition explores the many ways artists interpret the world around them. From expansive landscapes and bronze sculpture to detailed wildlife studies, vibrant cityscapes and contemporary street-inspired works, the show highlights the diversity of artistic expression found throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Pamela Claflin presents landscape paintings inspired by the beauty and atmosphere of the natural world. Stefan Savides showcases bronze sculpture inspired by wildlife and the natural world, bringing a strong sculptural presence to the exhibition. Tyler Saunders presents wildlife artwork rooted in close observation and a deep appreciation for nature. Zach Filkins offers contemporary cityscapes that capture the energy, architecture and character of urban environments. Douglas Robertson contributes bold mixed-media works that blend spray paint, acrylic, and graffiti influences into expressive contemporary compositions.

Together, these five artists create a dynamic exhibition that moves between nature and city, realism and abstraction, and two-dimensional and three-dimensional work.

Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery

Second Story Loft, Center of Old Mill District

541-706-0761 • lubbesmeyerart.com

Visit the working studio of twins Lisa and Lori Lubbesmeyer, where you will find the gallery showcasing the available works of collaborative artists. During your visit, you are welcome to tour the studio where works in progress can be viewed, gaining insight into the creative world of career artists and the evolving nature of art over the 27 years the twins have been working together.

The Studio and Gallery are typically open Wednesday-Friday, and every First Friday Art Walk, 3-6pm.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., Ste. 100

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

Mockingbird Gallery opens a stunning group show, Looking West, on July 3 from 5-8pm. This show features six exceptional western painters: Tom Browning, Charles Cashwell, Lisa Danielle, John DeMott, Grant Redden and John C. Traynor. Their combined talent and skill span the genres of landscape, still-life and portraiture resulting in an astonishing group of works not to be missed. Their individual styles include traditional representation, historical realism and a more impressionistic take on the American West. Works encompass the landscape, the people who inhabited it and its cultural heritage shown in the everyday items that connect us to the past and the traditions of the west. Some of the artists will attend the opening to engage with guests and discuss their work. Stop in and enjoy a glass of wine and great conversation with fellow art lovers! The show will run through the end of July.

Nashwood Gallery

1385 NE Second St.

541-788-0314 • nashwood.gallery

Among abstract painters in Oregon, Ross Mercer’s soulful compositions illustrate his mastery of the craft. Recently in the inaugural issue of the fine arts quarterly, Abstractics – The Journal of Abstract And Nonrepresentational Art, he was chosen as The Artist of Merit. He is trained in nuclear physics and the nuances of his work reflect the interplay of these studies into color, light and movement. He is represented here at Nashwood Gallery and holds court in Portland’s NW Marine Art Works building. Come see his and other remarkable Oregon artists on display at Nashwood Gallery.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Elizabeth Haberman is the featured artist at the Oxford Hotel in Bend for the month of July. Liz is an award-winning watercolorist and member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon, High Desert Art League and Dry Canyon Art Association. She likes to tell a story with her paintings, which often include people doing what they love to do. She will be at the hotel for First Friday from 5:30-6:30pm.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

Joren Traveller’s realistic depictions of landscapes and wildlife pair with Janice Rhodes’ lively encaustics at Premiere Property Group through the month of July. The two High Desert Art League members’ work can be viewed Monday through Friday, 9am-5pm and during the First Friday Art walk.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers is a member-supported nonprofit with over 200 members. The building features a gallery, library and studio, located in the Southwest Crossing neighborhood above the Old Mill.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170 • oldmilldistrict.com/art-gallery/the-stacks-art-studios-gallery

Jennifer McCaffrey is an oil painter who has expanded into the world of botanicals this season with gestural abstract florals. Her compositions take you inside and up close to these forms, playing with color and perspective to make the viewer feel immersed in bright growth. Her work can be found at The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery just above Sisters Coffee in the Old Mill, and is also available on her website at jennifermccaffrey.com. Get a behind-the-scenes look at her creative journey on Instagram @jennifermccaffreyart.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

July exhibit at Tumalo Art Co. features Helen Brown’s Our Friends: Fine, Feathered and Furry, opening July 3, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District’s First Friday Gallery Walk.

Helen’s show revolves around animals — small and large, wild and tame — with whom we share this planet. Some we see from afar, admiring their freedom and majesty. Some are closer to home and play a big part in our everyday lives.

Painting in watercolor on rice paper with the batik technique she has developed, Helen is known for capturing the essence of many subjects, from statues in the park to landscapes, often celebrating the animal kingdom. She is regularly juried into Watercolor Society of Oregon exhibits and other invitational shows.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open seven days a week.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.

925-878-9723 • barbaracella.com

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon continues hosting the exhibit Full Color, featuring the acrylic paintings of Barbara Hudler Cella this summer. The exhibit is on display now and runs through August 29.

This is a rare large showing of Barbara’s plein air and studio landscape paintings. Known for her luminous landscape paintings, she focuses in on the Central Cascades. The mountains, forests, rivers and lakes dance across her canvases.

Access is limited, with Sunday mornings from 9-11:30am usually open for viewing. Private tours can be arranged by contacting the artist directly at barbara@barbaracella.com or 925-878-9723.

Wachs Studio

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

(above Thump Coffee)

541-633-0620 • wachsstudio.com

Actual working studio by David Wachs open to the public this First Friday, from 4-9pm. Original paintings from alpine and desert adventures around the western United States, Canada and Europe. All of the images represent a place visited in person on foot, ski or motorcycle in the past ten years of travel. Paintings for sale range from small 5”x7” studies to large canvases scaled in feet dimensions.

REDMOND

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Rex Krueger loves to work with wood and “polish it until its natural character glows!” He creates pens, kitchen utensils, candlesticks, urns, toys and more. Each piece is unique with high-quality design and construction, including that highly polished oil-based finish.

Converse Fields creates high-fired porcelain pottery, both decorative and functional. He strives to bring beauty into our community through his use of vibrant glazes and bold forms. Find more about Converse at fieldspottery.com.

Dave Carlson is a blind woodworker who designs and handcrafts items for the home.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Carolyn Gaubatz has been working with pottery for about three years and polymer clay for about nine months. “The creative options are endless,” she says.

Brad Harrison’s work combines metal, wood and mechanical elements to create handcrafted pieces with a rugged, industrial aesthetic. Each item is designed and made by hand, blending practical function with artistic craftsmanship.

Carol Picknell is inspired by Central Oregon landscapes and enjoys painting mountain scenery en plein air.

Desert Prairie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Ste. 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

Joanne Muchille creates beauty to stimulate thought. She produces useful Faraday bags for cell phones to protect both the device from hackers and the body from unwanted electromagnetic fields.

Dry Canyon Community Art Center

415 SW Sixth St.

drycanyonarts.org

July’s Featured Artist John Aylward is a landscape and adventure photographer based in Central Oregon. He bikes, hikes, kayaks, skis, camps, waits, freezes and sweats to get the perfect shot. His images are beautiful — Central Oregon buttes, volcanic cliffs, mountain meadows, waterfalls, wildlife, sea stacks, rimrock and the blue astonishment of Crater Lake. Aylward is committed to environmental conservation, hoping his photography will encourage people to explore, love and protect the natural world. Come by Dry Canyon Community Art Center from 5-8pm on July 3 to participate in a reception in John Aylward’s honor and experience some of his nature photography.

Also at Dry Canyon Community Art Center in July is an exhibition celebrating the country’s 250th birthday, America the Beautiful. Dry Canyon Arts Association members were asked to submit work that spoke to the theme, and the resulting exhibition is inarguably beautiful and fascinating in its widely varied interpretation of the word. Visit the exhibition during First Friday on July 3, or any time during hours of operation in July.

The Community Art Center is open Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-6pm, with the exception of First Friday when they stay open until 8pm.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Cody Clark is a published and contest-winning wildlife photographer. He enjoys using a variety of techniques and compositions to capture the beauty of nature.

Richard Johnston is a Central Oregon fish and wildlife artist. Richard received his formal art training from Linfield College and the University of Oregon.

Rick Thompson actively resists being pigeon-holed into any particular genre. If something catches his eye, he paints it. His easel currently hosts everything from landscapes and portraits to wildlife and heavy machinery. His objective is to capture the essence of these subjects using strong colors, bringing the illusion of life to the flat canvas.

Willow Wild

321 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4320 • shopwillowwild.com

Walter Troutman has a passion for creating with clay. No two pieces are alike or perfect because he is always experimenting with design, color, texture, finish, glaze, shape. “It gives me great joy, purpose and satisfaction to be able to express my creativity,” Walter says.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-26-3608 • SCPHotel.com

Sandra Parziale enjoys painting watercolor cards that make special messages to send to family and friends on special occasions or just to say hello. Sandra paints with ink and wash for a one-of-a-kind look.

James Hensley is a pen and ink sketch artist whose work features abandoned structures, historic buildings and the natural landscapes of Central Oregon. He thrives on the challenge of bringing the beauty of an ever-changing environment to black on white paper.

Scott Larson discovered the enjoyment of art later in life, using GI Bill benefits to earn an associate in fine arts. He enjoys creating art in various media, often using abstract themes.

Vincenzo Barraco is an enthusiastic birder who loves to share the beauty of nature through brief moments frozen in time with the art of photography.