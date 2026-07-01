Lights. Camera. Community.

(Photo courtesy of BendFilm)

Independent film doesn’t happen by magic. It happens because people and businesses decide it’s worth showing up for. That’s where you come in. As a BendFilm sponsor, you’ll reach more than 4,000 festival attendees, 10,000 year-round moviegoers, and millions more through our marketing, all while helping great films find their audience.

Big budget? Small budget? Somewhere between “Oscar campaign” and “coffee money”? There’s a sponsorship level for you. From headline Festival partnerships to jury awards, Movies in the Park, Summer Filmmaking Camps, and everything in between, we’ll help you find your perfect cameo.

The 23rd Bend Film Festival is October 7–11, and the best seats, screenings, and experiences belong to the people who plan ahead.

A BendFilm Membership unlocks early access, special screenings, and year-round perks. A Festival Pass gets you five full days of premieres, Q&As, panels, and independent cinema at its best.

Passes and memberships are available now. October will come faster than you think.

Celebrate P R I D E at the Tin Pan

A staple Pride Month film will be taking center stage in Tin Pan Alley on June 30.

A gay couple running a South Beach drag club. Their son is bringing his fiancée’s very conservative parents home for dinner. Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, and one of the funniest dinner parties ever put on screen. The Birdcage (1996) is a classic for a reason.

June 30

The Birdcage

Outdoor Alley Screening

Back by popular demand… We’ve added a screening of the sensational Call Me By Your Name. You’re welcome.

June 28

Call Me By Your Name

AND… just because June is coming to an end, doesn’t mean we need to cease our Pride celebrations. There’s no better way to keep the party going than being trapped on a runaway train with RuPaul and some Drag Race All-Stars, amiright?

July 1 & 2

Stop! That! Train!

Get Tickets

We’re masters in the ancient style of the Arthouse Micro Cinema…

Introducing Crouching Tiger, Micro Cinema – A Martial Arts series in collaboration with Wonderland Chicken Co!

$22 per ticket. Price includes a delicious Chinese-food dinner from Wonderland Chicken Co (with vegetarian options!) and a secret, surprise film every time!

Sunday, July 12 and Sunday, July 26!

bendfilm.org