June First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings

First Friday ~ Bend / Old Mill District

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the new facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing thru June.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu

In partnership with the Association of Northwest Weavers’ Guilds and Weaving Guilds of Oregon, COCC Barber Library is exhibiting an extensive collection of tapestries woven by noted artist Margaret Kilbuck Johansen in its Rotunda Gallery from June 5 to August 29. Some works of the approximately 100-piece collection will be available for purchase. For gallery hours, visit cocc.edu/library.

Margaret Kilbuck Johansen (1923-2004) was an Oregon fiber artist and art instructor who taught at Linfield College, the Oregon State College of Education (now Western Oregon University), and at Carnegie Institute of Technology. She was one of the first Americans invited to exhibit work in the Lausanne Biennale in Switzerland. A self-taught weaver, Johansen attributed some of her artistic influence to her Native American heritage and her early years living in Hood River.

The exhibition is being held in conjunction with the biennial conference of the Association of Northwest Weavers’ Guilds, sponsored this year by Weaving Guilds of Oregon, June 11-18, expected to bring close to 600 member participants to Bend. The association comprises more than 85 fiber arts guilds across the Pacific Northwest and western Canada.

COCC Pinckney Gallery

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu

COCC visual arts department is proud to present the annual Student Art Exhibition, featuring more than 150 works on display now thru June 16 in the Pinckney Gallery in Pence Hall, with an opening reception from 4:30-7pm on Wednesday, June 7. The reception includes an awards presentation at 6pm. The exhibition provides COCC students the opportunity to experience the submission and jury process, and present their artwork in a professional art gallery. Many of the pieces are for sale and 100 percent of sales go directly to the student.

The gallery is open Monday-Thursday, 9am-4pm and Fridays, 9am-2pm.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove at Northwest Crossing is continuing a group exhibit of pastels by Jan Dow, watercolors by Liz Haberman and Helen Brown, and oil paintings by Pamela Beaverson. The show will conclude on June 9.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Imagine strolling through a life-size diorama that takes you on a journey through the world of vaqueros — Latinx cowboys — brought to life with vibrant piñata paper. That is the experience multidisciplinary artist Justin Favela is bringing to the High Desert Museum in a new, original exhibition Vistas del Cielo, which opened on Saturday, May 27.

Favela, who is based in Las Vegas, Nevada and Springdale, Arkansas, is well known for his large-scale installations and sculptures using colorful piñata material. His work invites visitors to experience playful landscapes of color and texture.

Vistas del Cielo takes the visitor on an immersive journey through a sometimes-overlooked history and culture of vaqueros, braceros and traqueros who have worked, roped and ranched throughout the region’s history. Vistas del Cielo translates to “views from the sky.” Meant to feel accessible and at the same time evoke reverence, the installation is described by Favela as “a kid’s imagination of their grandfather’s story in an amusement park.” He calls art his way of taking up space and expressing joy.

Favela’s humble piñata materials transform into floating panes of paper stained glass in homage to the old churches visited with his grandfather, who was a vaquero. A Guatemalan-Mexican-American, Favela aims to reach across generational lines to celebrate the rich history of Latinx experiences in the High Desert region.

Favela’s unique installations have been on exhibit at numerous institutions throughout the country including the Denver Art Museum in Colorado, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas and Meow Wolf: Omega Mart in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was the recipient of the 2018 Alan Turing LGTBIQ Award in the category of International Artist and was awarded the Joan Mitchell Fellowship in 2021. Favela earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts in fine art from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Favela also hosts two culture-oriented podcasts, Latinos Who Lunch and The Art People Podcast.

Vistas del Cielo (highdesertmuseum.org/vistas-del-cielo) will be on display thru November 26, 2023.

Continuing thru June 25, 2023, In The Arena; and continuing thru October 1, Creations of Spirit.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Announcing Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer.

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, master oil and watercolorist David Kreitzer’s commitment to beauty and meditative work compels him to create exquisite, mood-invoking oil and watercolor Central Oregon splendor landscapes, figure, fantasy, oak and vineyard hills and Nishigoi koi images.

David, whose career was launched with a sold out show at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, has been a professional artist for 57 years.

David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his duties, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country, and his paintings have served as posters for the Mozart Festival in San Luis Obispo, California, Atlantic Magazine and the Seattle Opera. He was a featured artist for the American Artist Magazine, and his collectors include Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, the Robert Takkens, the Cargill Corporation and the Hind and Hirshhorn Foundations. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, wrote: “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” He has recently moved to Bend from the California coast, where he resides with his wife, celebrated opera singer Jacalyn Kreitzer. They have two children, Anatol and Fredrica.

Exhibiting daily 1-5pm and all First Fridays.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be hosting Zach Filkins for his show At the Seams thruout the month of June. An exert from Zach: “He has what it takes,” “They’ve got the stuff,” or in the words of David Nail, “I want whatever she’s got.” Everyone’s made of something. Beyond bone and muscle fiber there’s something confounding within us all. While we all hope we have “the good stuff,” one thing is for sure; Pressing times, heartbreak, sorrow, (the bad stuff) will reveal what we’re made of. Like the insides of a baseball starting to show after years of use, one guarantee in life is that we’ll come apart. To understand whether or not that’s fair you’ll need a priest, a psychologist, or a social activist. As a mere painter I can only show you what I see. And while they get to the bottom of why it happens, I want to highlight what we find when it happens. Those wonderfully mysterious ingredients that make up every person and the world around us. We can find it all At The Seams. The show goes through the month of June and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, and Sunday Noon to 4pm.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft

541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Thru the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstract view of their surroundings. Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St.

541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

Opening this First Friday, June 2, from 5-8pm, Mockingbird Gallery will be hung with the beautiful art of Delbert Gish for his one-man show, Time & Again. Rich Hurdle will also be here to delight us with his jazz renditions. This exhibit will run thru the end of June.

Delbert Gish is known for his still life, portrait and landscape paintings and considers himself a realist painter. In addition to his classic still lifes and landscapes, Gish has painted many portraits and street scenes of his travels to Russia, India, and Rwanda. Gish balances a finely tuned understanding of aesthetics — color, shape, value, shadow, light, form — with an intuitive ability to unify that same aesthetics into a balanced whole.

Historic O’Kane Building

115 NW Oregon Ave. (upstairs)

541-633-0620

It’s been several years since the historic O’Kane Building has been open during First Friday and if you’ve never seen the beautiful interior, now is your chance. Street level door will be open 4-8pm with studios on the second floor.

David Wachs open studio where he creates alpine and desert impressionist images on canvas and other traditional surfaces. Inspired by extensive adventures, these become the basis for series as well as source material for site specific commissions.

Ren Ruane Studio, painter and illustrator, will be showing a variety of figurative and still life artworks in collected vintage frames. First Friday patrons will receive special pricing on artwork sold on the evening.

Interior design studio Tricorn Black will be hosting documentary and landscape photographer Christian Murillo whose focus is on minimalistic compositions inspired by subtle, yet powerful textures, patterns and geometry.

Alpenglow Vacation Rentals hosts local designer Nora Dragoon of Dragoon Industries showcasing some of her high-quality handmade products ranging from leather handbags, crystal jewelry, to unique one-of-a-kind works of art.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

In June, the Oxford Hotel in Bend is presenting the paintings of Jan Dow. She will be there on First Friday from 5:30-7pm. Come by and see her vibrant pastel landscape paintings, which will feature our much beloved Cascades and their high lakes.

“Being immersed in beautiful landscapes has always been magical to me. At a very early age I was exposed to the grandeur of the wilderness of the California Sierra Mountains and Sonora Desert along the Colorado River,” Jan said. “I felt like a tiny audience in the midst of vast and ever-changing light, color, and undulation of landforms. They were thrilling experiences, and became the driving force behind by landscape painting.

“Once I discovered the brilliance and intensity of pastels, I was hooked. Pastels made the magic and vibrance of these stunning landscapes come to life once again. Painting in a highly realistic style has allowed me the joy of reliving my beloved landscapes.”

Jan earned a BA in Fine Art from the University of California, where renowned painter Wayne Thiebold was her advisor.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

For the month of June, Red Chair Gallery showcases the work of five artists. Sue Lyon-Manley shows plein air landscapes, while Sue Dougherty displays wildlife photography. The pedestals are filled with blown glass by Jeff and Heather Thompson, and Stephanie Stanley exhibits her hand-woven garments. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am to 6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm. Open late on Friday, June 2 for First Friday.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

For the month of June, Sage Custom Framing and Gallery is featuring the delightfully creative watercolor paintings of local artist Terri Gonzalez.

“Watercolor has been my medium of choice for over 20 years,” said Terri. “Texture has been a big draw, along with color and shape. I often include collage for additional texture. After I discovered Masa paper (a sulphate pulp), it became many a textured background in new paintings. Crinkling the paper beforehand gave it a ricepaper look. I draw inspiration from nature, my backyard and the vast photographic travel files that continue to grow. My aim is for the viewer to feel the expression of nature’s beauty that speaks to me and is essential to my work.” Show runs June 1-July 1.

Gallery hours are Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm and Saturday, 12-4pm, with a reception First Friday, June 2, 4-7pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Gallery presents a show of current works by the art society members working in water media (watercolor, acrylic, pen & ink). The SageBrushers Gallery is open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 1-4 pm. Showing thru June.

Scalehouse Gallery

550 NW Franklin Ave., Ste 138

541-640-2186 • scalehouse.org

Continuing thru June 24 is In Praise of Fragmentation. Heidi Schwegler explores a wide range of materials in the service of her subject matter. Drawn to the peripheral ruin, she deftly incorporates found objects with traditional craft and sculpture media.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators Kira Frances, Lindsay Gilmore, Alyson Brown and Jennifer McCaffrey.

At the upcoming First Friday Art Walk on June 2, Kira will display her most recent series, Wingspan. Frances has developed a body of work that speaks to the relationship between the hidden worlds of the subconscious and the tangible reality that we all share. In this series, she concentrates on striking a balance between precisely rendered and intricately detailed feathers, and uncluttered backgrounds. kirafrances.com.

Lindsay Gilmore creates abstract landscape paintings inspired by the colors and compositions that have captivated her while on adventures outdoors with her family.

Alyson Brown (Wild Folklore) is a photographer and stylist specializing in beverage and botanicals. While she focuses most of her time on brand development and content creation, Alyson is also The Stacks in-house mixologist for First Fridays.

Jennifer McCaffrey says, “As a former dancer, capturing movement is the overarching theme in my work. I love painting in a variety of styles ranging from abstract to impressionistic, and my aim in any piece is to create something that feels alive. I first studied art at Wake Forest University in 2009, and went on to work in healthcare while painting in every spare moment I could find. It is a dream realized to be a part of this community of creators. Apart from painting, I work PRN as a surgical Physician Assistant, am a mother of three, runner, woodworker, music lover, and trail mix high-grader. Like most Bendites, I am usually out somewhere with poor cell reception taking in the beauty of Central Oregon when not in the studio.”

Touchmark at Pilot Butte (Previously The Alexander)

1125 NE Watt Way

541- 238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

The Art of Jean Regua Lubin will be featured at Touchmark for the months of June and July.

Jean’s show Impressions of Nature and the Equine presents her interpretation in lush oil paint of wildlife and the equine in the High Desert.

Created with painterly realism, Jean’s art is a reflection of her view of the subject, whether lush floral portraits, the beauty of nature or the action of the equine world.

A juried member of the American Academy of Equine Art and the Salmagundi Club in NYC, Jean is also a member of the High Desert Art League.

More of her work may be viewed at jeanlubin.com.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Tumalo Art Co. features Dee McBrien-Lee opening June 2, during the First Friday Gallery Walk from 3-7pm in the Old Mill District. Her solo show, Incanto, features both figurative and pure abstract works in mixed media with an emphasis on acrylic.

Incanto is defined in Italian or Spanish as a spell, charm, enchantment, fascination or magic — the act of enchanting or state of being enchanted.

With each painting Dee attempts to immerse or enchant you, inviting you closer to see the mysteries and secrets held within. Dee is happiest when deconstructing images into their most abstract forms while retaining a sense of place and subject. These paintings invite the viewer to create the story, while embracing them with color and shape.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop is showing paintings by SageBrushers Art Society member Judy Blackmarr Stejskal (Judylee Watercolor on FB). Judy will be hanging recent original watercolors and Giclee fine art prints of landscapes, waterscapes and wildlife from the Pacific Northwest, the Great Lakes region and the Gulf Coast. Judy takes inspiration from artists such as Michael Holter, David Smith, Lee Ricks and Nancy Buskey. Stop in to enjoy the view while sampling a great beverage! Showing thru June.

First Friday ~ Redmond

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Meet local artists at Arome and see some amazing art from 4-7pm on Friday, June 2. Carol Picknell loves to paint plein air landscapes, florals and portraits. Laurel Werhane is fascinated with the organic feel and fluidity of fused glass. Laurel’s current focus in on Pate’ de verre vessels which translates to “paste of glass”. Her favorite colors and designs reflect the beauty of the West and the Oregon coast.

Art & Music

232 SW Fifth St.

541-527-4426 • artandmusic.com

Come meet local artist Julie Miller at Art & Music from 4-7pm on Friday, June 2. Julie’s paintings and drawings are done in various media from acrylics, watercolors, graphite, colored pencil and pen & ink including mixed media. She loves horses but also will do an occasional dog or two, landscapes, some wildlife and birds.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119, ext 104 • caresandwhoas.com

Redmond artist Susan Lees will be at Cares & Whoas from 4-7pm on Friday, June 2.

Susan creates beautiful western and wildlife art.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Local artists will be showing their art at Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s Int’l Realty from 4-7pm on Friday, June 2. Shireen Gastineau takes precious images gathered in nature, then wielding the digital world of ‘paints’ and layers, those images transform into a world of her making. Most of her art is 20 to 100 layers of her images blended to a finished piece. Henriette Heiny has dedicated herself to painting with acrylics, often employing unlike media. In her paintings, she investigates the interplay of paint opacity and transparency, viscosity and flow to create beautiful abstract color expression of organic nature. Josie Powell creates unique silver and copper jewelry in a rustic chic style.

Desert Prairie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Ste. 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

Come meet with local artists at Desert Prairie Boutique from 4-7pm on Friday, June 2. Nature and color move Terri Dill-Simpson in her daily life. If she can’t get into her paper and pallet, she is daydreaming about what it would look like in a finished product. Art has filled her life with pleasure even during very tough times.

Earth’s Art

612 SW Fifth St.

541-527-1336 • earthsart.net

Meet with local artists at Earth’s Art from 4-7pm on Friday, June 2. Camille Fitterer is an intuitive energetic and geological artist. She creates artwork and sculptures using her rockhounding treasures along with her intuitive energetic connection to Source Energy and Positive Vibrations which are infused within her works of art. Jackie Petrovic has always been a fan of modern folk and pop art. As a self-taught artist, she leans towards this style and enjoys creating unique images via colorful art that merges culture and humor.

Eqwine Wine

218 SW Fourth St.

541-527-4419 • eqwine-wine.com

Redmond artist Wendy Wheeler-Jacobs will be showing her paintings at Eqwine Wine from 4-7pm on Friday, June 2. Wendy paints local landscapes and “portraits” of birds, mountains, trees or other natural objects.

Grace & Hammer Pizzeria

641 SW Cascade Ave.

541-668-6684 • graceandhammer.com

See some amazing art and meet with local artists at Grace & Hammer from 4-7pm on Friday, June 2. Judd Rook is a photographer in search of the subtle voice within the diverse harmonies of the natural world. When found, the voice invites the viewer to immerse themselves in a world of beauty and wonder. Diana Krugle is an oil painter, white charcoal artist and jewelry maker. She also will do custom commissions.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Come see amazing art and meet with local artists from 4-7pm on Friday, June 2. Cecilia Bryant is an acrylic and watercolor artist. She enjoys painting sea scenes, birds and flowers. She also paints on rocks. Debra Higgs was an oil painter for over 50 years until she recently discovered fluid art and was hooked. Fluid art is challenging and rewarding. When you work with fluid art you never really know how your piece will turn out and that’s what makes it so intriguing.

High Desert Florals

231 SW Sixth St.

541-923-3977 • highdesertflorals.com

Enjoy meeting local artist Scott Larson at High Desert Florals from 4-7pm on Friday, June 2. Scott discovered the enjoyment of creating art later in life. He used his GI Bill benefits to earn an Associate in Fine Arts as he transitioned to retirement. He makes art in different mediums, finds contentment in the creative process and is drawn to abstract genres.

High Desert Music Hall

818 SW Forest Ave.

541-527-1387 • highdesertmusichall.com

Enjoy local art and meet the artists at High Desert Music Hall from 4-7pm on Friday, June 2. Connie Soballe, encouraged by her grandchildren, began to experiment with pyrography. She eventually combined watercolor with pyrography to explore nature and then started FireColor Designs. Toni Morgan paints her imagination on wooden boxes, birdhouses and old furniture in the brightest colors she can find. She also writes novels and short stories.

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-508-7600 • scphotel.com/redmond

Come to downtown Redmond from 4-7pm on Friday, June 2 and see amazing art and meet with local artists. Danica Curthright creates one-of-a-kind glass-blown jewelry created in a torch. This is the ancient Venetian method of melting glass in a flame. Gabriela Jimenez is a high school student who creates beautiful zentangles, a series of patterns. Janet Kilgore is a self-taught artist living in Central Oregon. She loves painting trees, flowers and animals with a whimsical flair. She also specializes in pet portraits.