HDCM Pop-Up Concerts Kick Off This Weekend Featuring Violinist John Fawcett

(HDCM Pop-Up Concert with John Fawcett at Bellatazza Plaza | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

Outdoor Series Supported by Grant from the Pacific Power Foundation

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) presents their third season of Pop-Up Concerts! around town. These performances are held outdoors and are FREE to attend and open to all. This season will feature the Spotlight Chamber Players and alumni. This program is made possible in part by a grant from the Pacific Power Foundation, whose mission is to support the growth and vitality of our communities.

These short, twenty-minute performances will be held in a variety of locations, including Downtown Bend, the Old Mill District, and a new appearance in Redmond.

The series launches on Sunday, June 4, 3pm, at Looney Bean Coffee in Downtown Bend featuring violinist John Fawcett. Make sure to arrive early to grab your favorite coffee or beverage.

John Fawcett received his Bachelor of Music from the Colburn Conservatory in Los Angeles studying with Robert Lipsett. He just recently completed the first year of his Master’s program at the Cleveland Institute of Music studying with Jaime Laredo. As a member of the Onyx Quartet, his group was selected to perform in the Juilliard String Quartet Seminar this month.

For more information about upcoming scheduled dates and locations, please visit HighDesertChamberMusic.com or call 541-306-3988.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world-class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its fifteenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

HDCM 2022-2023 title sponsors include Mission Building, German Master Tech, Miller Lumber, Hayden Homes, Pine Tavern Restaurant, Cascade A&E Magazine, Central Oregon Daily News, and Newstalk KBND and 101.7 Radio. Additional support provided by the Tower Theatre Foundation, Photography by Leaetta, and BendBroadband.

