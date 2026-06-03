June First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

BEND // OLD MILL

artHouse LTA

113 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-337-9985 • instagram.com/arthouse.lta

June 5, 5-9pm. Not all coping mechanisms look destructive.

Heavy Hearts Club, a moody new exhibition by Gabriel LTA at artHouse LTA, trades optimism for atmosphere through dark palettes, reflective gloss, and emotionally charged textures. Equal parts beautiful and bruised, the paintings explore why we cling so tightly to the things that hurt us.

Free and open to the public.

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133

bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members or the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

Fine art photo exhibit at COCC captures spirit of ghost town. Portraying the Western spirit and history of the small community of Shaniko in north-central Oregon, an exhibition of fine art documentary photography, titled Believers, by Bend photographer Rosie Day will be on display at Central Oregon Community College’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from June 16 to September 1.

Day’s work offers an intimate look at the residents of Shaniko — a once-thriving area deemed the “Wool Capital of the World” and now a veritable ghost town — whom she collaborated with over a five-year period. Some of the work employs the cyanotype process, an analogue photographic technique created in the 1800s.

“Shaniko is a place where America’s past becomes both a refuge and an illusion,” Day said of the collection. “This Western dream is sustained by Shaniko’s residents, whose care preserves the town’s history, stories and enduring sense of possibility.”

Originally from the United Kingdom, Day formerly lived in the ranch community of Spray, working as a high school educator, before relocating to Bend. A former staff photographer at COCC, she now teaches in the college’s welding program. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of the Arts London and a Master of Arts from Falmouth University.

The library will hold a reception from 3-5pm on Wednesday, June 17. The exhibition is free and open to the public. For gallery hours of operation, visit cocc.edu/library.

For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

Liz Levesque, abstract floral watercolors.

Liz lives in Bend and paints abstract watercolors. As a hospice and palliative care physician, she finds painting has helped her heart express and process grief while staying connected to emotions that arise through love and loss. In the flow of watercolor and through layered washes and blooming pigments, Liz creates visual spaces where grief and gratitude coexist, mirroring the journeys she witnesses daily. She hopes her creativity invites others to discover the moments of beauty and joy within life’s most vulnerable chapters.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Through June 7, come enjoy Kids Curate, student artworks based on what they learned over months of special in-class visits as well as field trips to the Museum.

Continuing through June 28, Drawn West explores the history and art of promoting the American West; delving into a century of salesmanship, when artists and cartographers alike crafted an image of the West that depicted both fact and fiction. In a visually engaging exhibition featuring 50-plus maps, artworks and advertisements from the Museum’s extensive collections, Drawn West: A History of Promoting Place invites you to explore the myths and marketing of the American West. Explore original advertisements, maps and artwork from prominent Western artists including Charles M. Russell, Frederic Remington and more.

The recently opened exhibition, Miguel Almeida: Las Manos que dan de Comer, continues through October 11. In a new, site-specific installation for High Desert Museum, Almeida shares murals, sculptures and animations offering a window into the daily lives of the people that harvest the fresh fruits and vegetables bound for our local markets and dinner tables. Miguel Almeida: Las Manos que dan de Comer (The Hands That Feed) is presented in English and Spanish.

Continuing through January 3, 2027: Under Pressure: A Volcanic Exploration. For thousands of years, the tranquility of the High Desert has been punctuated by the explosive power of volcanoes. Under Pressure: A Volcanic Exploration explores the natural history and science behind the West’s most iconic powerhouses. This immersive gallery experience will engage visitors’ senses with hands-on activities and intense visuals, feeling the coarseness of volcanic rock and hearing stories about historic eruptions. Under Pressure takes a deep dive into the geologic giants that exist all around us.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio open every week Friday through Sunday, 1-5pm. Please text ahead to view: 805-234-2048.

Thomas Albright, Art Critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” A full-time artist since he received his master’s degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr and Donald Simon.

Layor Art Gallery

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art welcomes June with a featured exhibition of new landscape paintings by Ruth Carroll alongside a special pop-up presentation, Between the Covers, by mixed media artist Sondra Holtzman.

Working in oil and cold wax, Carroll creates expressive landscapes inspired by the quiet rhythms and dramatic light of Central Oregon. Her layered surfaces balance atmosphere and texture, drawing from years of plein air painting and observation. Carroll’s professional background includes award-winning exhibitions throughout the United States, gallery ownership in St. Augustine, Florida, and recognition from organizations including Oil Painters of America.

Presented as a special pop-up installation, Between the Covers explores storytelling, memory, and material through collaged vintage book covers, handmade books, framed assemblage works, and artwork created directly on found book pages. The exhibition expands beyond the traditional wall presentation, transforming the gallery into an immersive and unconventional display. Holtzman studied at Rhode Island School of Design and California College of the Arts and has worked professionally as both an exhibiting artist and educator for more than 30 years. Her multidisciplinary practice draws from travel, nature, and a lifelong fascination with collected objects and visual narratives.

The exhibition opens Friday, June 5 from 5-8 pm during First Friday Art Walk and continues through the month of June.

Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery

Second Story Loft, Center of Old Mill District

541-706-0761 • lubbesmeyerart.com

Continuing through June, Migration is part of an ongoing series of vibrant, expansive landscapes dominated by an ethereal depth of the sky. In this painting, a hummingbird is depicted by a tiny brush stroke placed in an enormous sky to represent the flight of thousands of miles to journey from its winter habitat in Central and South America, for the spring breeding season in North America. This astonishing event is an inspiring metaphor for perseverance through that which may seem insurmountable.

This painting is a collaborative work by twin artists Lisa and Lori Lubbesmeyer. Working at the Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery in Bend, the sisters are known for a unique creative process where they take turns working on the same piece to achieve a unified vision.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Janice Rhodes is the featured artist at The Oxford Hotel-Bend for the month of June. A member of the High Desert Art League, Janice works in encaustics, which involves melting wax, tree resin and pigments to create colorful paintings. Encaustics were first developed about 2000 years ago in ancient Greece. Janice has mastered this medium to develop her wonderful modern paintings of western life. highdesertartleague.com.

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

Peterson Contemporary Art opens The Space Between Us June 5, from 5-8pm. This show features painters Shar Coulson and Dawn Emerson. Shar Coulson’s paintings explore the tension between perception and reality. Her rich paint application plays with solid contrast and a spectrum of tonal shifts, resulting in a harmonious balance of expressive energy and lush tranquility. In her current work, she focuses on finding the flow state between fragility and fortitude. Dawn Emerson is known for her fusion of abstraction and realism, using multiple mediums to convey emotion, movement, and mood. Her technique blends dynamic line work, gem-like colors and layered textures to create pieces that feel alive and expressive. She interprets her subjects through an emotional lens, allowing abstraction to serve as a vehicle for viewer’s feelings. Please join us to enjoy live music, a glass of wine and great conversation! The show runs through the end of June.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

Premier Property Group is having a watercolor show in June! High Desert Art League members Helen Brown, Liz Haberman and Jacqueline Newbold are the featured artists and will be available to meet First Friday art lovers on June 5 from 5-7pm

This venue is open Monday-Friday. Closed weekends.

Helen is a member of the Tumalo Art Company in Bend’s Old Mill District and will be showing her new work there in July.

Liz paints wonderful animals and figures. Her paintings tell stories the viewer can easily imagine.

Jacqueline was a member of the former Red Chair Gallery and a frequent instructor of watercolor both locally and abroad.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers continues their annual show through June 30 where 50 beautiful landscapes, florals, still lifes and figures, all rendered in the richness of pastels, are on view. The gallery is a great destination for your summertime guests.

The gallery is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 1-4pm.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170 • oldmilldistrict.com/art-gallery/the-stacks-art-studios-gallery

Kira Frances is a multidisciplinary artist based in Bend, creating oil paintings, watercolor work, illustration, writing and design-driven pieces that move between fine art and storytelling. Her work embraces curiosity over categories, allowing each idea to find its own form. She has exhibited her work in galleries, embassies and public spaces spanning DC, London and Massachusetts. In Bend, her paintings line the walls of Drop Thesis, a mental health service offering psilocybin-led journeys. Her art also sits at the entrance of Anthony’s restaurant. You can find her work at kirafrances.com.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

Painter David Kinker’s images of water are featured in his June exhibit, Rippling Echoes, opening June 5, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District, First Friday Gallery Walk.

Avid river rafter and guide, David Kinker paints plein air wherever he goes, and then creates the ‘memories reflected’, in his studio. Many are large format. His intimate knowledge and experience on streams and rivers all over the world is the subject of the art in this exhibit… a rippling echo of the majestic country he has had the privilege of floating through.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open seven days a week.

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Rd.

925-878-9723 • barbaracella.com

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon is hosting an exhibit, Full Color, featuring the acrylic paintings of Barbara Hudler Cella this summer. Opening with a reception June 11, Thursday, from 6-7:30pm, the public is warmly invited. The reception includes a brief talk by the artist, and refreshments will be served. The exhibit is on display June 7-August 29.

This is a rare large showing of Barbara’s plein air and studio landscape paintings. Known for her luminous landscape paintings, she focuses in on the Central Cascades that have made many hearts soar in awe and bliss. The mountains, forests, rivers and lakes dance across her canvases.

Access is limited, with Sunday mornings from 9-11:30am usually open for viewing. Private tours can be arranged by contacting the artist directly at barbara@barbaracella.com or 925-878-9723.

Wachs Studio

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

(above Thump Coffee)

541-633-0620 • wachsstudio.com

Actual working studio by David Wachs open to the public this First Friday, from 4-9pm. Original paintings from alpine and desert adventures around the western United States, Canada and Europe. All of the images represent a place visited in person on foot, ski or motorcycle in the past ten years of travel. Paintings for sale range from small 5”x7” studies to large canvases scaled in feet dimensions.

REDMOND

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Rex Krueger loves to work with wood and “polish it until its natural character glows!” He creates pens, kitchen utensils, candlesticks, urns, toys and more. Each piece is unique with high quality design and construction including that highly polished oil-based finish.

Erin Skeer has a love for gardening and takes the outdoors and turns it into art. She finds inspiration every time she is in nature.

Bill Hunt creates unique animal carvings from locally sourced fence posts and juniper snags.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Michael Weisker reproduces the brilliant watercolors of his late wife, Kimberlee, in colorful cards and keepsakes.

Susan Yokoyama says, “Clay can ignite the imagination as it starts spinning on the potter’s wheel or molded into a handbuilt sculpture produced from the heart through the hands.” The result is a tea bowl, yunomi or ramen bowl, one for every need, or a decorative vessel of nature.

Carolyn Gaubatz has been working with pottery for about three years and polymer clay for about nine months. She says, “The creative options are endless.”

Lou-Wayne Steiger is an artist who explores and experiences many mediums in the arts. Her main focus has been raku pottery but over the years she has explored textile design, jewelry making, leather crafts, fabric dying, gourd carving and furniture repurposing.

Desert Prairie Boutique

404 SW Sixth St., Ste. 100

541-527-1887 • desertprairie.com

Walter Troutman has a passion for creating with clay. No two pieces are alike or perfect because he is always experimenting with design, color, texture, finish, glaze, shape. Walther says, “It gives me great joy, purpose and satisfaction to be able to express my creativity.”

Dry Canyon Community Art Center

415 SW Sixth St.

drycanyonarts.org

At the Dry Canyon Community Art Center, the June Featured Artist is Dry Canyon Arts Association’s “Chair Emeritus” and Gallery Manager, Mel Archer. Archer is an accomplished glass artist, melting colored glass particles into impressionistic paintings. His subjects shift between luminous still lifes and wide, high-desert vistas. The process of creating a fused glass painting is part precision and part discovery. He teaches his students to plan carefully, then welcome the surprises revealed when the kiln is opened. Come by Dry Canyon Community Art Center from 5:00pm to 8:00pm on June 5th to participate in a reception in Mel Archer’s honor and experience some of his glass artwork.

Also at Dry Canyon Community Art Center in June is a brand new exhibition celebrating the country’s upcoming birthday, America the Beautiful. Dry Canyon Arts Association members were asked to submit work that spoke to the theme, and the resulting exhibition is inarguably beautiful and fascinating in its widely varied interpretation of the word. Visit the exhibition during First Friday on June 5, or any time during hours of operation in June and July. The Dry Canyon Community Art Center gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday 11am-6pm, with the expectation of First Friday when they stay open until 8pm.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Raymond Roeder makes purposeful creations from wood providing utility and art.

Debra Roeder, a former art teacher with 25 years experience, works in various media. She often chooses to pursue stonework – lapidary – to bring knowledge and fun to viewers. She also enjoys watercolor to mimic nature’s beauty.

Jay Lowndes creates unique, one-of-a-kind crafted, hardwood pieces that not only accent any room but are also practical for everyday use. He has the knack and experience for creating durable, wooden-wares such as charcuterie and cutting boards,

coasters, Lazy Susans, small furniture pieces, quilt hangers, photo-boxes and picture frames. He welcomes custom orders and can personalize pieces as you like it.

Willow Wild

321 SW Sixth St

541-527-4320 • shopwillowwild.com

Wendy Wheeler Jacobs creates what can best be described as portraits of birds, animals, trees, plants, mountains, rocks and other natural elements. While watercolor is her preferred tool, she also enjoys acrylic and colored pencil.

Alta Wey says, “My work explores trauma, emotion and the ways personal experiences shape how I see the world.” Wey uses art as a way to process feelings that are difficult to express in words, turning internal experiences into something visible and tangible. Each piece reflects both struggle and reflection, capturing moments of vulnerability, confusion and healing. Wey states, “Through my work, I hope viewers recognize the unseen emotions people carry and find space for empathy and connection.”

SCP Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth Street

541-26-3608 • SCPHotel.com

Converse Fields creates high fired porcelain pottery both decorative and functional. He strives to bring beauty into our community through his use of vibrant glazes and bold forms. Find more about Converse at fieldspottery.com.

Vincenzo Barraco is an enthusiastic birder who loves to share the beauty of nature through brief moments frozen in time with the art of photography.

Sandy Klein’s work explores storytelling through a blend of traditional media, primarily acrylic painting and colored pencil. With a background in illustration, she approaches each piece as a narrative, capturing not just a subject, but a moment, a feeling, or a quiet story unfolding.

Dave Carlson is a blind woodworker who designs and handcrafts items for the home.