Artists Selected for 2026 Sunriver Art Fair

Save the date for the Sunriver Art Fair: August 7-9. The art fair, held outdoors in the Village at Sunriver, is a nationally recognized, juried fine arts and crafts event. The fair is a favorite for local Sunriver and Central Oregon residents, as well as summertime visitors.

The art fair jury selected more than 80 artists in a wide range of mediums: ceramics, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, woodworking, drawing and mixed media. Artists selected come from across the western states. With a mix of old favorites and new discoveries, there’s something for all styles and budgets.

You can preview the artists and plan your visit at sunriverartfair.org.

Presented by the Sunriver Women’s Club, all net proceeds from this event support the community grant program for nonprofits, providing essential services and educational opportunities in south Deschutes County.

Sunriver Art Fair

9am-5pm, Friday and Saturday, August 7 and 8

9am-3pm, Sunday, August 9

Free admission and parking.

sunriverartfair.org