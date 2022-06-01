June Updates from Think Wild

(Photo | Courtesy of Think Wild)

June is here — and so is the baby wildlife! We’ve been busy caring for baby owls, scrub jays, squirrels and more here at the wildlife hospital. In May, we held our second annual Baby Season Baby Shower, finished our weekly after-school programming in Jefferson County for the school year and wrapped up the remainder of our Beaver Works Oregon habitat enhancement projects.

Join Us for a Community Birding Walk at Sawyer Park

We still have spots available for our community bird walks on June 25 at 8am and 10am at Sawyer Park. These walks are free, and are a great opportunity to learn to identify a diversity of native birds in Central Oregon.

During our last bird walk in April, we spotted a Bald Eagle diving into the lake to capture an adult duck! We’re excited to see what we find during our next walks, and hope that you can join us.

Program Review: Weekly Education Programming in Jefferson County

After a year of free weekly wildlife-themed education programs in Madras and Warm Springs, we celebrated our final lesson of the school year at the Cove Palisades in Culver! We had a blast learning and exploring with second and third grade students in Jefferson County, and we’re proud to have gained several new friends to wildlife in the process.

Volunteer Opportunity: Milkweed Planting Along the John Day River

Enjoying this lovely spring weather? Would you like to enjoy it planting native flowers along the John Day River with other Think Wild volunteers?

Join us for Showy Milkweed planting on Tuesday, June 7 in Clarno, Oregon. This event will last from approximately 8am-4pm including travel and breaks.

Patient Update: Western Screech Owl

We recently received a call on the Think Wild wildlife hotline about a baby owl that was the sole survivor among their siblings after the tree where they were nesting was cut down. After a two-hour drive all the way from Fossil, Oregon, our hospital staff found that, miraculously, this baby was in great health.

We are pleased that we were able to collaborate with Cascades Raptor Center to transfer this baby into their care. Although Think Wild is well-equipped to care for baby Screech Owls, Cascades Raptor Center receives this species more frequently than we do in Central Oregon. Therefore, in the best interest of this fluffy patient, we transferred this little owl to their care so it will have the best chance of growing up around other orphaned Screech Owls.

Join Us for Summer Camp!

We still have spaces available in our Upper Elementary (fourth-sixth grade) camp in Deschutes County on July 18-22!

Our Wildlife Wonders Summer Camp will offer fun, outdoor and hands-on opportunities for students to learn about native Central Oregon wildlife and the habitats that they utilize. We hope your camper can join us!

