Updates from Scalehouse

(Art | Courtesy of Scalehouse Collaborative for the Arts)

This Saturday: The Art of the Tuck

Join us for The Art of the Tuck: an intimate drag variety show presented in collaboration by Scalehouse and The Cult of Tuck. Featuring Ocean Robinson, Matti Joy, Stella Nova, and Sacha Travesty. The event will be hosted by Deb Auchery.

Saturday, June 4

Doors 6:30pm, Show 7pm

Scalehouse Gallery

Tickets $25

Art + Words Literary Festival Starts June 9: Get Tickets Today!

Art + Words is a multi-disciplinary event that convenes writers, creative thinkers, performers and artists to encourage collaboration and inspiration across artforms. Through a series of performances, talks, workshops, and interactive art projects, “Art + Words” aims to spark curiosity and deep thinking. Attendees will explore how different creative modalities inform one another to generate new narratives, with opportunities to present bold ideas and examine a broad range of perspectives.

June 9-10

Scalehouse Gallery and OSU-Cascades

Keynote:

Raquel Gutiérrez, On Writing Radical Convening: Rendering the Creative Commons

Keynote:

Irene Cooper, More than the Sum: Contemporary Collaborations Between the Arts

Workshop:

Trevor Dodge, CraigStory: Conjurings + Reclamations from the Classifieds

Workshop:

June Park, Creativity Rooted in Who We Are

Workshop:

V. Maldonado, Following Breath

Workshop:

Craig Brauner, Share Your Untold Story

Workshop:

Carli Ilima Smythe, Share Your Untold Story

View the full schedule, speaker line-up and purchase a pass today!

Art + Words

Exhibition Opening Friday

V. Maldonado, Following Breath — Recent Drawings and Watercolors

Join us this Friday for the opening of our new exhibit at the Scalehouse Gallery: Following Breath — Recent Drawings and Watercolors by V. Maldonado.

About the Exhibit:

“I’ve been drawing for as long as I can remember. It was my first language before I could speak. I learned how to draw from observation and from my imagination. I learned that I could draw portraits of my abusers and tormentors and that they would stop. That I could draw pictures of my family and friends from memory and always have them with me.

When I first started painting I didn’t know how. I made paintings to teach myself how to paint and I filled my canvas with what drawing had taught me. When I learned how to make painting I became a performance artist. Now I dismantle myself through my paintings to remake myself.” ~ V Maldonado.

The Scalehouse Gallery is open Wednesday-Saturday from 1-6pm.

