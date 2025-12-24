Kick Off 2026 With a BANG-O…

Rise and shine and join us for the first Not’cho Grandmas BINGO of 2026!

This joyful BINGO morning is the perfect way to welcome the new year with laughter, connection, and a whole lot of family-friendly fun!

Join us and kick off your New Year by supporting children, families, and local nonprofits in our community! Every card played and every cheer shared helps strengthen the important work happening right here in our Central Oregon Community.

Here is what you can look forward to:

Light hearted games that everyone can enjoy

A warm and welcoming community atmosphere

Fun prizes

A morning full of smiles, music, prizes, and fun for all ages

Date: Sunday, January, 4, 2026

Location: Silvermoon Brewing

Time: Start time 10am

Bring your Grandmas, kids, your friends, your neighbors, or simply your morning coffee!

We would love to start 2026 with you!!

deschuteschildrensfoundation.org