Bend WinterFest 2026 Lights Up the Old Mill with Neon Nights, ’80s Trivia & the Hot Cocoa Run

The Boss Mortgage Bend WinterFest returns February 13-15, 2026, transforming the Old Mill District into a winter playground packed with music and immersive experiences for all ages.

New this year, WinterFest is turning up the glow with the introduction of Neon Nights — a colorful, illuminated experience designed to bring extra warmth and visual excitement to the festival after dark. Featuring glowing installations, playful lighting, interactive moments, and a party-forward atmosphere, Neon Nights adds a fresh layer of fun and spectacle throughout the weekend.

On Saturday night, festivalgoers are invited to arrive early for ’80s-themed trivia, warming up the crowd with throwback tunes, pop culture questions, and friendly competition before the evening’s headlining music takes the Oregrown Main Stage. Neon attire and retro spirit are highly encouraged.

For runners and walkers looking to mix fitness with festivity, the beloved Hot Cocoa Run returns on Sunday, February 15. This fun and festive 5K winds through the WinterFest grounds and ends at a decadent hot cocoa bar, complete with toppings — and a splash of Crater Lake Spirits for participants 21 and over. Hot Cocoa Run registration includes access to WinterFest all weekend, making it one of the best values of the festival.

WinterFest will also feature a variety of action-sport demonstrations and rider showcases throughout the weekend, alongside live music, fire pits and sculptures, ice carving, family activities, local artisan shopping, food carts, and bars pouring regional favorites.

In celebration of Central Oregon’s deep mountain culture, Mt. Bachelor season pass holders receive FREE entry to Bend WinterFest all weekend long.

Bend WinterFest 2026

Old Mill District, Bend, Oregon

February 13-15, 2026

Tickets & full schedule: oregonwinterfest.com