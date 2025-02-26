“Know Chaos” this March with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Scatter plans and join Deschutes Public Library in the wake of “Know Chaos” this March. Stay on the edge of your seat with a live performance of Agatha Christie’s legendary murder mystery, The Mousetrap, or participate in a relaxed reading of the play. Discover our state’s historic natural disasters with author William Sullivan and engage in activities that explore the impact of Rosie the Riveter. Dive into a unique take on outdoor preparedness and learn how to create effective emergency plans. Families can explore the cosmos in an inflatable planetarium or attend a family yoga workshop. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Emergency Preparedness for Wildfires, Earthquakes, and More

Disasters usually strike without warning. Are you as ready as you need to be? This session equips participants with the knowledge and tools to prepare for wildfires, earthquakes, and unforeseen chaos.

Sunday, March 2 • 2pm Sisters Library | 110 N Cedar Street, Sisters

From Fallout to Fury Road: The Post-Apocalyptic Narrative

Explore post-apocalyptic worlds through storytelling and player-driven experiences. This talk primarily uses the lens of the Mad Max films and the Fallout series to explore the post-apocalyptic sub-genre of storytelling.

Tuesday, March 4 • 5pm East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Plays Out Loud: The Mousetrap

Have you ever wanted to dip a toe in the theatre world? Participate in a low-stress reading of a play, with script in hand, as we take on characters from the play and read the script together from start to finish.

Tuesday, March 4 • 5:30pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Family Planetarium Exploration

Join the Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory for a tour of the solar system in their inflatable planetarium. Intended for children ages 6 and up; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Frist-come, first-served.

Wilderness Kit: An Updated Approach to the “10 Essentials”

Discover a contemporary take on the classic “10 Essentials” concept for outdoor preparedness. Learn tips for maximizing personal safety, responding effectively in survival situations, and providing assistance to others in need.

Wednesday, March 12 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Chaos with the Children’s Museum of Central Oregon

Have a blast exploring a chaotic collection of museum exhibits through hands-on, open-ended exploration and play. Intended for children ages 0–11; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Friday, March 14 • 9:30-11am Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Calm the Chaos: Family Yoga Workshop

Connect with your child through songs, sign language, movement, and breath. Bring a yoga mat, blanket, or something soft to play on. Intended for children ages 0–5; all children must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Floods, Fires, and Volcanoes: Oregon’s Great Natural Disasters

Oregon author William L. Sullivan presents an armchair lecture about the floods, earthquakes, forest fires, eruptions, and tsunamis that have hit Oregon during the past 13,000 years.

Tuesday, March 18 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Wednesday, March 19 • 1pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Rosie the Riveter: Empowered by Chaos

Celebrate National Rosie the Riveter Day as we engage in activities that explore the impact of WWII women. Have a little fun and come dressed as Rosie—wear your red and white polka dot bandana!

Friday, March 21 • 1pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Calm the Chaos: Adult Yoga*

Calm the chaos of life through mindful movement. We will breathe, stretch and flow together, seeking to ease the mental chatter in our minds and sooth our bodies through movement. Registration required.

Friday, March 21 • 3pm Redmond Library | 827 SW Deschutes Avenue, Redmond

Guided Forest Bath*

Deeply connect to the natural world and feed your soul. Join a series of guided forest bathing invitations led by a local Certified Forest Therapy Guide at beautiful Shevlin Park. Registration required.

Monday, March 24 • 2pm Shevlin Park | Registered participants will receive meet-up instructions.

The Mousetrap Preview Night

After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. First-come, first-served. Doors open at 7pm

Thursday, March 27 • 7:30pm Cascades Theatrical Company | 148 NW Greenwood Avenue, Bend

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

