Skjersaa Group Thanks Bend Community

“It is with profound grief that we share the incomprehensible loss of our founder, Terry Skjersaa, and his beloved wife Renee. For more than 20 years, I’ve had the privilege of working with Terry to build a local real estate business through hard work, relationships, and the belief that there is never a wrong time to do the right thing — even if it sometimes affected the bottom line. I believe that the quality of your life depends on the quality of people around you, and I’ll forever cherish Terry’s partnership and friendship. We are always grateful for the unwavering support from our clients, real estate industry partners, and the Bend community — but even more so during this incredibly painful time. The true scope of how many people were touched by the warmth and generosity of Renee and Terry is only beginning to reveal itself. As we grieve, share stories, and try to find peace, we will continue to honor Terry’s legacy through our work as the Skjersaa Group.”

~Jason Boone

About the Skjersaa Group:

Deeply rooted in the Bend community, the Skjersaa Group is a top-producing real estate team that operates in partnership with Duke Warner Realty. Through its 1% campaign, the Skjersaa Group donates at least one percent of its annual revenue to nonprofits that support initiatives focused on the environment, housing and youth education.

skjersaagroup.com