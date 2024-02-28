A&E WeeklyBendLiterature in Central OregonRedmondSistersSunriver
“Know Coast” this March with Deschutes Public Library

(Graphic courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Embark on a journey to explore shipwrecks, sunsets, ceviche, and more! Use paper and fabrics to create a seascape and explore the global impact of oysters. Paint an Oregon landscape and hear stories of climate change surrounding the Skagit River. Learn about the forerunner of today’s Coast Guard and discover how different cultures used ships to bury their dead. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Oysters 101*

Explore the impact of oysters in our world—environmentally, economically, and at a culinary level. Karen McRae grew up fishing local rivers, crabbing, and clam digging on the Oregon Coast. Registration required.

Shipwrecks and Search and Rescue: 1878–1915

Join local writer Rebecca Locklear and explore the U.S. Life-Saving Service, the forerunner of today’s Coast Guard. Learn how men worked together at remote stations and performed amazing rescues on our country’s coasts.

Family Yoga Workshop*

Coast your way to a deeper connection with songs, movement, and breath. Class includes a warm up, partner yoga, calming touch exercises, and resting time. Intended for children ages 0-5 and their caregiver. Registration required.

Sailing to Valhalla: Ship Burials and Boat Graves

Discover how different cultures used ships to bury their dead. This presentation includes pictures of ship and boat burials including those from the Vikings, Anglo-Saxons, Chinese, Baltics, and the Chinook Indians.

Oregon Coast Black History

Hear stories of Black labor that was crucial to the development of Oregon’s coastal communities. Oregon Black Pioneers shine a light on key individuals and events that characterize the Oregon coast’s unique Black history.

Leather Cuff Bracelets*

Make a leather cuff bracelet for yourself or give it as a gift. We provide the leather, tools, and costal inspiration, you provide the creative touch to stamp, carve, design, and paint it. Registration required.

William Sullivan’s New Hikes on the Oregon Coast

Oregon’s hiking guru takes us on a slideshow tour of a dozen new trails he discovered while researching the latest edition of his book. Sullivan spices his talk with notes on the geology, wildlife, and history of the land.

Watercolor the Oregon Coast*

Learn to paint iconic Oregon Coastal scenes using watercolors. Lee Kellogg shares her knowledge to create foggy forests, luminous lighthouses, and the mystical line of surf, sand, and sky. Registration required.

Fiber Arts Seascape Workshop*

Artist Anastasia Zielinski shares her unique collage technique to make a fiber-based seascape “painting” all your own. Add personal scrap materials to create a layered and visually stunning seascape. Registration required.

Soul of the Skagit

Local photographer and author Christian Murillo shares stories of climate change, conservation, and connection from the Skagit River. Take a deep dive to learn about one of America’s great rivers.

Ceviche*

Discover simple recipes that can be prepared with fresh Pacific Coast seafood. Hear about sustainable seafood selection, how to make ceviche safe to eat, and sample three different ceviche recipes. Registration required.

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

deschuteslibrary.org

