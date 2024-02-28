New Perspective for March

Opportunities are available on the 1st when you are willing to let go of the past. Changes in relationships on the 3rd will inspire conversations over the next few days. Take a step forward on the 6th and demonstrate that you are ready to approach your situation in a new way. Listen closely on the 8th and realize things are about to change again. Stay flexible on the 9th and watch for new beginnings. The New Moon on the 10th brings completion and an invitation for a fresh start.

Take a time out on the 12th and realize you need to spend a few days listening to your heart. Let yourself dream on the 17th and give your ideas time to evolve. Make yourself important on the 20th and be honest about how you feel. Decisions made on the 21st may require a retreat afterwards.

Open your heart on the 24th and get ready for the Full Moon on the 25th. Be willing to move slowly until the 28th when you will learn more about the changes that are happening with your relationships. Trust the changes over the last few days of the month and have faith in what’s happening. Let go of any chatter in your head and get ready for some surprises in the near future.

