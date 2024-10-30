“Know Cycle” this November with Deschutes Public Library

Shift gears to embrace new and evolving cycles this November with Deschutes Public Library. Hear from a tandem cyclist on an 81-country journey and plan a bicycle adventure along the Danube River. Learn to paint fall leaves using watercolors and hear about the Northern Paiute cycle of life. Attend an introductory class on the Ennegram and discover the world’s most endangered marine mammal. All programs are free and open to the public. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

A Bicycle Built for Two Billion

Hear the incredible tale of an 81-country adventure on a tandem bike. Jamie Bianchini shares his moving story of an audacious optimist who tried to change the world, while hoping the world would change him, one rider at a time.

Monday, November 4 • 5pm East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

Upstream Family Explorers*

Explore water cycles and the aquatic wonders of Tumalo Creek with Upper Deschutes Watershed Council. This program is intended for children ages 4–7 who must be accompanied by a caregiver. Registration required.

Wednesday, November 6 • 2:30pm Skyliner Lodge | 16125 Skyliners Road, Bend

The Northern Paiute Cycle of Life: Yesterday and Today

Storyteller Wilson Wewa speaks on the Northern Paiute Tribe in Central Oregon. His people have lived off the land from time immemorial and have learned to thrive for centuries by their immense knowledge of the geography.

Wednesday, November 6 • 5pm High Desert Music Hall | 818 SW Forest Avenue, Redmond

Wednesday, November 13 • 5pm Sisters Firehouse Community Hall | 301 S Elm Street, Sisters

Cycle in Germany and Austria

Plan an unforgettable bicycle trip along the Danube River. Cycling the 200 miles between Passau and Vienna, mostly on a designated bike path, gives riders the opportunity to experience the culture of Germany and Austria.

Thursday, November 7 • 6pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Wednesday, November 20 • 1pm Sisters Library | 110 North Cedar Street, Bend

Cycling Through Seasons of Change: Creative Writing Workshop*

Each season inspires a reflection on cycles of change and the promise of transitions. Krayna Castelbaum explores archetypes and texts to help prompt creative writing filled with connection and resilience. Registration required.

Monday, November 11 • 4:30pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

United States of Misinformation*

In today’s fast-paced media landscape, misinformation spreads more easily than ever before. Discover essential tips for sharpening your critical thinking skills and spotting false information before it takes hold. Registration required.

Fall Leaves Craft*

Collect the beautiful fall leaves you’ve been admiring and join this all-levels watercolor class. Artist Lee Kellogg guides participants in capturing the rich, vibrant colors of autumn. Registration required.

Thursday, November 21 • noon Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Enneagram 101

Attend an introductory class on the Enneagram, a system of nine interconnected personality types. Dating as far back as 5,000 years, the Enneagram explores how and why behaviors and internal messages motivate our lives.

Tuesday, November 19 • 4pm Downtown Bend Library | 601 NW Wall Street, Bend

Repair Café

Join us at the Repair Café to give new life to broken or worn-out items. Bring your small appliances, clothing, electronics, or household items and skilled volunteers will help you repair them — free of charge!

Wednesday, November 20 • 5:30-7:30pm Redmond Proficiency Academy | 657 SW Glacier Avenue #2710, Redmond

Menopause 101

Menopause is a transition most women will live through yet many cannot define it. In this discussion, Dr. Erin LeGrand and Dr. Sarah Hellmann provide scientific, evidence-based information about menopause as well as how women can safely manage the ways it affects their quality of life.

Wednesday, November 20 • 6pm Sisters Library | 110 North Cedar Street, Bend

Save the Vaquita

Discover the story of the world’s most endangered marine mammal, the vaquita. Join Rebecca Myers from Vaquita SAFE as she explores the vaquita’s life cycle, the reasons behind their endangered status, and conservation efforts.

Saturday, November 23 • 1:30pm La Pine Library | 16425 First Street, La Pine

Sunday, November 24 • 11am East Bend Library | 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend

For more information about these programs, please visit the library website at deschuteslibrary.org. People with disabilities needing accommodations (alternative formats or auxiliary aides) should contact Liz Goodrich at lizg@deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

