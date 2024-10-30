How fetch! Mean Girls: The Musical hits the stage with the favorite characters from the movie, powerful music, and timely pop culture and news references. Cady Heron is the new girl at North Shore High School in Chicago, desperate to fit in and find friends. Janis and Damian befriend the new girl, and when The Plastics set their sights on Cady, Janis convinces naive Cady to be their “friend” in order to bring down Queen Bee Regina George’s reign. Along the way, Cady loses herself, her friends, and her crush, all for the chance to be popular and loved. When dethroned, Regina gets revenge by releasing the Burn Book, Cady is brought down and must mend her broken relationships with Janis, Aaron, and even Regina. With dynamic songs for young performers, Mean Girls is an anthem to friendship, loyalty, girl power, and being true to yourself.

Mean Girls, the hilarious musical from book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable

Kimmy Schmidt) took Broadway by storm and has joined the musical in-crowd. Adapted from Fey’s hit 2004 film, Mean Girls was nominated for a staggering 12 Tony Awards. Come sit with us!

All performances at the Summit High School Auditorium: 2855 NW Clearwater Drive. The run time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes including a 15 minute intermission. Tickets are

$15 for general admission and $10 for students (18 and under) and senior citizens (65 and older). Please see our website for current audience restrictions and ticketing guidelines at summittheatrecompany.com or contact Lara Okamoto at 541-355-4190 or at Lara.Okamoto@bend.k12.or.us.

Performances:

Friday, December 6 | 7pm

Saturday, December 7 | 7pm

Sunday, December 8 | 2pm

Thursday, December 12 | 7pm

*Friday, December 13 | 7pm

Saturday, December 14 | 7 pm

summittheatrecompany.com