Know Fermentation to be Presented in November by Deschutes Public Library

(Photo | Courtesy of Deschutes Public Library)

Sour, tangy, funky and bubbly! Cultivate creativity and revel in the strange appeal of fermented foods as we Know Fermentation this November. Explore the biochemistry of a Dark and Stormy, see an ancient brewing technique preserved in Norwegian culture and learn tips to maintaining a healthy gut. Incorporate the ancient, transformative power of fermentation as we present DIY kimchi, kombucha and hot sauce. Attend a virtual cheese tasting and live dosa demonstration with a well-known food revivalist. All programs are presented online; follow the links below to access. Programs marked with an asterisk (*) require registration.

Cheese Tasting with Market of Choice* — Thursday, November 5 • 6:30pm

Enjoy one of the most versatile fermented foods — cheese — in a completely new way. Market of Choice Cheese Steward, Chef John Butera, leads participants through a live virtual cheese tasting of five classic cheeses. Registration required.

Dosa Demonstration with Sandor Katz* — Saturday, November 7 • 2pm

Fermentation revivalist Sandor Katz demonstrates simple fermentation techniques to make beans and grains more nutritious and delicious. A self-taught experimentalist, Katz conducts workshops on fermentation around the world and is author of Wild Fermentation and The Art of Fermentation. Registration required.

Make Your Own Kombucha — Sunday, November 8 • 3pm

Find freedom in brewing kombucha starting with growing your own SCOBY (symbiotic culture of yeast and bacteria). Carly King breaks down the scientific art of kombucha so you can experiment with this living, breathing organism. Don’t forget to feed it!

Make Your Own Kimchi — Thursday, November 12 • 6pm

Kimchi is a staple in Korean cuisine and incorporates versatile ingredients to excite the taste buds. Follow along with Ahja King to learn the craft of kimchi and add this staple to your recipe box.

Healthy Gut with Fermented Foods & Probiotics — Tuesday, November 17 • 2pm

Have you ever heard that your gut is your second brain? It’s true! Learn about the gut-brain connection and tools to maintain a healthy gut with Nutritionist Nicole Lamb as she shares tips for healthy living in today’s world.

Norworegon Documentary — Wednesday, November 18 • 6pm

Watch the short film Norworegon (pronounced ‘no war again’) about preserving an ancient brewing technique that is still alive with a small group of Norwegian farmers and brewers today. Paul Arney, owner of The Ale Apothecary in Bend, discusses his inspiration behind the video and current brewing projects.

Fermentation as Personal Transformation* — Thursday, November 19 • 6pm

Take part in this mini-workshop exploring self-discovery through the stages of fermentation. Breyn Hibbs is a fifth-generation Oregonian currently working in plant-based, sustainable and upcycled food. Registration required.

Make Your Own Hot Sauce — Sunday, November 22 • 3pm

Make your own fermented hot sauce that has a deeper and more complex flavor profile than the store-bought brands. Ahja King walks us through a basic recipe that results in endless options for creative cooks.

The Biochemistry of a Dark and Stormy — Tuesday, November 24 • 2pm

Explore the biochemical process of fermentation through the famous Dark and Stormy cocktail, recipe included! Learn the science behind fermented foods as markers of cultural identity with Jeanne Garbarino, Scientist and Educator at The Rockefeller University.

